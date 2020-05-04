Going, going, gone in Kildare as bidders log in from UAE and Australia for online sale

Big draw: The 1970s-built bungalow on 4ac with stables and paddocks at Macville, Kilmacredock, Maynooth sold for €600,000 after attracting a lot of interest from interested parties at home and abroad

Social distancing is leading to a huge shift from the real to the virtual world where a variety of online platforms are hosting everything from board meetings to courtships.

Estate agents around the country are also adapting to the changing times and climbing on board these virtual vehicles to sell their wares.

Eamon O'Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O'Flaherty held a highly successful online auction last week where he sold a traditional rural bungalow on 4ac for a handsome €600,000.

The event attracted a worldwide audience with over 80 parties logged on from as far afield as the UAE and Australia.

The executor sale saw an older style 1970s bungalow on 4ac with stables and paddocks at Macville, Kilmacredock, Maynooth offered for sale with a pre-auction guide price of €575,000.

Using the 'Offr' online auction platform, a number of active bidders showed keen interest when bidding opened at €575,000. The price on offer moved swiftly until a final bid of €600,000 secured the property for local purchasers, delighted with their new home.

The property was originally due to be sold by traditional public auction in early April, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr O'Flaherty was very happy with the outcome: "Given that this is the first auction held since restrictions were introduced, we are absolutely thrilled with the result, which is a clear and positive reflection of the state of the property market in north Kildare, even during these most challenging of times for everyone," he said.

The auctioneer explained that the property attracted a large volume of interest and he has a number of underbidders still looking for similar type properties.

"I am confident the market will hold its own in this area, given the lack of supply of property and the current demographics in this region," he said.

He anticipates that online sales and virtual viewings will be very much part of everyday life in the property market in the months ahead while the ongoing restrictions remain in place.

"The Offr platform certainly has strong appeal for vendors and potential purchasers as it is extremely user-friendly and efficient," he said.

