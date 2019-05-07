Farm Ireland
Get behind the scenes: €4.5m is the asking price for stunning 298ac tillage beef farming enterprise

The extensive farming facilities on the property
Jim O'Brien

Prumplestown House near Castledermot in Co Kildare was built as a hunting lodge by the Dukes of Leinster.

More a mansion than a lodge, the 7,000 sq ft house is set on 298ac and will be sold at auction by John Dawson of Tullow and Collier International with a guide of €4.5m.

Within 10km of Carlow town, the farm is bisected by the M9 at Junction 4.

Built by the Duke of Leinster in 1856 it was sold to the Wright Family in 1897 and remains in their ownership.

The gate lodge

On this working farm the Wrights prided themselves in their purebred stock, winning many a title at the RDS Spring show throughout the 20th century.

In the 1970s the late Alan Wright introduced Simmental cattle to Ireland from Austria there.

The house is a Victorian structure with an array of spaces typical of those found in 'high-end' 19th century houses.

Renovated

Reached by an avenue that leads past a renovated two-bedroom gate lodge, the house is essentially T-shaped and includes a range of spacious and elegant reception rooms with marble fireplaces, high ceilings and plenty of light as they look out on the well-maintained gardens.

An inner hallway leads to a large traditional kitchen/breakfast room, a pantry and a utility room. Downstairs is a cobble floor cellar home to the boiler and a wine cellar.

The first floor houses the family bathroom along with six spacious bedrooms, one of which has ensuite facilities.

The house is perfectly habitable but will need modernising and refurbishment.

The gardens are mainly contained within the traditional walled garden and are immaculately kept.

To the rear of the house are two courtyards with a range of buildings designed to serve the needs of the house and the farm; all are in relatively good condition.

The more modern yard with a separate entrance and electric gates comprises an extensive array of slatted and dry facilities.

These include adjoining seven-column round roof sheds, a seven-column lean-to, a six-column cattle shed, an eight-column general or machinery store, a three-bay openside machinery shed, a seven-column cattle shed and a five-column bull pen.

Bounded on the northern side by the River Lerr, the top class lands are mainly in tillage with over 200ac in crops while the rest is in pasture and parkland.

Divided into four lots by the motorway, by local roads and service roads every piece ground has road frontage except for a 4ac parcel accessed by a passageway.

At auction the lots will included the house, yard and lands with 131ac of grass and tillage.

A 62ac parcel in tillage surrounding a boarded-up two storey residence is bounded by the motorway with access and frontage to a by road.

A third lot is made up of two divisions separated by the motorway, these comprise 21ac and 4ac respectively.

Finally, a lovely 72ac tillage field is located directly across the road from the gate lodge and the main entrance.

The property will also be offered as an entire on auction day, Thursday, May 16 at 3pm at the Clanard Court Hotel, Athy.

