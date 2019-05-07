Get behind the scenes: €4.5m is the asking price for stunning 298ac tillage beef farming enterprise

Prumplestown House near Castledermot in Co Kildare was built as a hunting lodge by the Dukes of Leinster.

More a mansion than a lodge, the 7,000 sq ft house is set on 298ac and will be sold at auction by John Dawson of Tullow and Collier International with a guide of €4.5m.

Within 10km of Carlow town, the farm is bisected by the M9 at Junction 4.

Built by the Duke of Leinster in 1856 it was sold to the Wright Family in 1897 and remains in their ownership.

The gate lodge

On this working farm the Wrights prided themselves in their purebred stock, winning many a title at the RDS Spring show throughout the 20th century.

In the 1970s the late Alan Wright introduced Simmental cattle to Ireland from Austria there.

The house is a Victorian structure with an array of spaces typical of those found in 'high-end' 19th century houses.

Renovated

Reached by an avenue that leads past a renovated two-bedroom gate lodge, the house is essentially T-shaped and includes a range of spacious and elegant reception rooms with marble fireplaces, high ceilings and plenty of light as they look out on the well-maintained gardens.