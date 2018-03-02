Gallery: See the 190 acre Laois farm let on a 10-year lease

Located at Ashfield, Ballinagall, Tinnasragh, Ballickmoyler, Co Laois, the farm is 6km from Ballylinan, 10km from Carlow town and 16km from Athy.

It was leased in three lots with the first, made up of 112ac, located at Ashfield, Ballickmoyler. This prime grassland in one block attracted three local bidders and the hammer fell at €266/ac.

A second 52ac parcel has an address at Ballinagall. With frontage on to the main Carlow to Portlaoise road, it includes a cattle crush and a water supply. This also attracted three bidders and was let at €275/ac.