Friday 2 March 2018

Gallery: See the 190 acre Laois farm let on a 10-year lease

Images: Joseph Coogan
Jim O'Brien

Castlecomer auctioneer Joseph Coogan recently handled the successful lease by auction of a 190ac Laois farm. The place was let for 10 years in three lots, making up to €280/ac.

Located at Ashfield, Ballinagall, Tinnasragh, Ballickmoyler, Co Laois, the farm is 6km from Ballylinan, 10km from Carlow town and 16km from Athy.

It was leased in three lots with the first, made up of 112ac, located at Ashfield, Ballickmoyler. This prime grassland in one block attracted three local bidders and the hammer fell at €266/ac.

A second 52ac parcel has an address at Ballinagall. With frontage on to the main Carlow to Portlaoise road, it includes a cattle crush  and a water supply. This also attracted three bidders and was let at €275/ac.

The last lot at Tinnasragh is 5km from lots one and two and comprises a block of 25ac of quality grazing land suitable for hay or silage.

It comes with a water supply and a cattle crush. This attracted four bidders and was let for €280/ac.

