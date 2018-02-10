GALLERY: Opportunity for 10-year lease of big Laois dairy unit with housing for 160 livestock and a six-unit milking parlour
Castlecomer auctioneer Joseph Coogan is handling the lease by auction of a 190ac farm. It is to be let for 10 years with a guide of €185/ac.
Located at Ashfield, Ballinagall, Tinnasragh, Ballickmoyler Co Laois the farm is 6km from Ballylinan, 10km from Carlow town and16km from Athy. The grass holding includes a wide range of buildings making it ideal for leasing to a beef or dairy farmer.
It will be leased in three lots with the first made up of 112ac located at Ashfield, Ballickmoyler. This portion of prime grassland is all in one block.
The farm buildings can be included with this section at an additional cost, these include slatted and cubicle accommodation for 160 livestock and a six-unit milking parlour
A second grass parcel extends to 52ac and is adjacent to the first with an address at at Ballinagall. There is frontage on to the main Carlow to Portlaoise road and facilities include a cattle crush and a water supply.
The last lot is at Tinnasragh. It comprises a block of 25ac of quality grazing land suitable for hay or silage. It comes with a water supply and a cattle crush.
The lands will be let by public auction at the Auction Room Ballycomey House, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny at 3pm on Friday, February 16.