GALLERY: Opportunity for 10-year lease of big Laois dairy unit with housing for 160 livestock and a six-unit milking parlour

Located at Ashfield, Ballinagall, Tinnasragh, Ballickmoyler Co Laois the farm is 6km from Ballylinan, 10km from Carlow town and16km from Athy. The grass holding includes a wide range of buildings making it ideal for leasing to a beef or dairy farmer.

It will be leased in three lots with the first made up of 112ac located at Ashfield, Ballickmoyler. This portion of prime grassland is all in one block.

The farm buildings can be included with this section at an additional cost, these include slatted and cubicle accommodation for 160 livestock and a six-unit milking parlour