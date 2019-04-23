Gallery: Dairy farmers expected to be in the mix for €11m 'sale of the year'
An Irish tech millionaire spared nothing in the renovation of the 358ac Corbalton Hall estate
One of the biggest fields in Ireland, covering around 100ac, is part of a top class 358ac tillage estate on the market in Meath with an €11m price tag.
Located at Skryne, the house and farm are being sold by tech entrepreneur, Pat McDonagh, best known for his firm Riverdeep. Corbalton was badly in need of attention when bought by McDonagh in 1999.
At the time the property was advertised with an asking price of £3m for the house and 300ac, with McDonagh paying in the region of £3.4m for the property.
The multi-millionaire spared nothing in bringing the house and grounds back to its former glory.
he building was designed by architect Francis Johnson, whose portfolio includes the GPO in Dublin, Áras an Uachtaráin and the Armagh Observatory.
In 1951, the estate went out of Butler ownership and changed hands a few times before being left vacant and falling into a state of dilapidation.
A German couple bought it at its lowest point and undertook some renovation work. However, it was only when the estate was bought by Pat McDonagh, the founder of Riverdeep in 1999 that its fortunes turned.
The highly successful tech entrepreneur spared nothing in terms of money and expertise in bringing it back to its former glory, incorporating modern improvements while remaining true to the provenance of the house.