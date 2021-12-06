From Malin to Mizen, coastal properties are attracting big interest

This 30ac farm on the Inishowen Peninsula at Dunree, Linsfort in Co Donegalis guided at €200,000

Two properties at either end of the country, almost at Malin Head and Mizen Head, are on the private treaty market.

One is a 40ac coastal farm at Courtaparteen, Ballinspittle, near Kinsale in West Cork; the other is a 30ac coastal holding with commonage/grazing rights on the Inishowen Peninsula at Dunree, Linsfort in Donegal.

The Donegal property is located at Dunree Linsfort about 10km from Buncrana and is guided at €200,000.

Expand Close The Donegal land includes some level grazing ground / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Donegal land includes some level grazing ground

According to Robert Gourley of selling agents Alexander Gourley, this is rare opportunity to buy a parcel of land in a stunning location on the west side of the Inishowen Peninsula.

The land is a mixture of good, level grazing ground and sloped ground with a share of commonage /grazing rights to the adjacent hill.

The well-fenced holding is between Dunree Fort and Dunree beach, well-known tourist spots in an area renowned for its natural beauty.

Mr Gourley is expecting a big turnout for the auction.

“Owning part of this captivating section of the Donegal coastline can become a reality,” he said.

Expand Close This 30ac farm on the Inishowen Peninsula at Dunree, Linsfort in Co Donegalis guided at €200,000 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 30ac farm on the Inishowen Peninsula at Dunree, Linsfort in Co Donegalis guided at €200,000

“We are also offering the opportunity to bid online via LSL Auctions.”

Online bidders must register at www.lslauctions.com — follow the link for Alexander Gourley Ltd —or by telephone with the company’s Spencer Road office. A deposit is required from anyone intending to bid online.

The auction takes place at 6pm this Friday, December 10 at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana.

‘Magnificent views’ in West Cork holding

The Cork holding is located 4km from Kinsale and the Old Head of Kinsale, 2.5km from Sandycove and 30 minutes from Cork city.

Extending to 40ac, the holding is made up mainly of tillage ground, with about 9ac in scrub.

The lands are laid out in one block with magnificent views over Kinsale Harbour and Sandycove Island.

Currently in stubble after giving up a crop of spring barley earlier in the year, it is part of a vein of fertile productive ground in an area that is home to progressive farmers.

The property is at the end of a cul-de-sac and has limited road frontage.

According to Ernest Forde of selling agents Hodnett Forde, while the area is much prized for residential development, planning permission is nigh impossible to get.

He says the property would make an ideal hobby farm or an extension to an existing agricultural holding.

The private treaty transaction is guided at €500,000 or around €12,000/ac.