From Galway to Meath - auction round up
A round-up of recent farm auctions around the country.
€900k Knockmant, Co Westmeath
The Bawn, a 60ac residential tillage and grass farm at Knockmant, Killucan, Co Westmeath, sold under the hammer last week, making €900,000.
The property was offered in three lots, the first of which included the house on 4ac, the second was made up of 16ac in tillage and 10ac in maturing woodland, while a third parcel of 30ac in permanent pasture is located south across the public road from the house.
Initially, all three lots were offered individually, but the real action happened when the entire opened at €600,000. Bidding continued apace, reaching €840,000 when it was declared on the market. The gavel fell at €900,000 when the property was sold to a Westmeath farmer. The sale was conducted by Callum Bain of Colliers International in a sale that included James L Murtagh of Mullingar as joint agents.
Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.
€270k Dublin Road, Ballinasloe
Colliers International also handled the recent sale of a 27ac parcel of land on the Roscommon/Galway border, east of Ballinasloe, with frontage on to the old Dublin Road.
In an auction conducted by Marcus Magnier, two bidders fought it out and the place was bought under the hammer for €270,000 by a local landowner.
€1.95m plus Clonee, Co Meath
This 39ac property is located along the (R149) Clonee to Lucan roadway, close to Lucan and Leixlip and adjacent to Clonee.
Suitable for any range of farming or equestrian uses, the lands are currently zoned agricultural, and have been farmed to a very high standard over the past number of years.
Given its location so close to Dublin, the holding has obvious development potential.
Offered for sale by public tender at a guide price of €1.95m, according to Phillip Byrne of Coonans, the lands sold for an undisclosed figure well in excess of the guide.
€300k plus Tullaniskey, Mullingar
A 30ac parcel of ground at Tullaniskey near Mullingar was withdrawn from auction last week after reaching its guide of €300,000. It sold afterwards to a local farming businessman for a higher figure. The roadside farm is in one large field and could offer site potential or would make an ideal addition to an existing holding.
Indo Farming
For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App
Follow @farm_ireland