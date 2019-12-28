From Galway to Meath - auction round up

€900k Knockmant, Co Westmeath

The Bawn, Knockmant, Killucan, Co Westmeath

The Bawn, a 60ac residential tillage and grass farm at Knockmant, Killucan, Co Westmeath, sold under the hammer last week, making €900,000.

The property was offered in three lots, the first of which included the house on 4ac, the second was made up of 16ac in tillage and 10ac in maturing woodland, while a third parcel of 30ac in permanent pasture is located south across the public road from the house.

Initially, all three lots were offered individually, but the real action happened when the entire opened at €600,000. Bidding continued apace, reaching €840,000 when it was declared on the market. The gavel fell at €900,000 when the property was sold to a Westmeath farmer. The sale was conducted by Callum Bain of Colliers International in a sale that included James L Murtagh of Mullingar as joint agents.