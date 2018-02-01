Wexford tillage farms guided at €10,000/ac
In some of the earlier auctions of 2018 David Quinn is handling the sale of two Co Wexford tillage farms. The first is a 57ac holding at Ballynabola New Ross. The non-residential holding is coming to auction with a guide price of €10,000/ac.
Located on edges of Ballynabola village near the Horse and Hound Hotel on the N25 the farm is 10km west of New Ross on the Wexford road.
Laid out in five large fields the property has been in tillage for a number of years with 50ac in stubble and 7ac in broken ground that was planted with a crop of potatoes. It is described by David Quinn as the best of tillage ground, dry and free draining and suitable to any agricultural use.
Its location close to the village gives the place potential 'hope value' in the future and given the roadside nature of the property and in the event of the required planning permission being obtained it may have prospects as a residential holding.
The farm will be sold as one lot at the Horse and Hound Hotel, Ballynabola at 3pm on Friday, 23 February.
GOREY HOLDING
Mr Quinn is also handling the sale of a 65ac non-residential holding at Brideswell, Askamore near Gorey in Co Wexford. The property, of which 60ac is currently in tillage, can be bought in four lots or as an entire.
Located 5km from Carnew and Craanford and 15km west of Gorey the bulk of the property is 2.5km from Askamore village. The first lot is comprised of 17.2ac of tillage ground with frontage on to the Carnew to Camolin road. It is made up of free-draining tillage ground suitable for any farming use.