Wexford tillage farms guided at €10,000/ac

The 17ac holding at Ballynabola is located 10km from New Ross
Jim O'Brien

In some of the earlier auctions of 2018 David Quinn is handling the sale of two Co Wexford tillage farms. The first is a 57ac holding at Ballynabola New Ross. The non-residential holding is coming to auction with a guide price of €10,000/ac.

Located on edges of Ballynabola village near the Horse and Hound Hotel on the N25 the farm is 10km west of New Ross on the Wexford road.

Laid out in five large fields the property has been in tillage for a number of years with 50ac in stubble and 7ac in broken ground that was planted with a crop of potatoes. It is described by David Quinn as the best of tillage ground, dry and free draining and suitable to any agricultural use.

Its location close to the village gives the place potential 'hope value' in the future and given the roadside nature of the property and in the event of the required planning permission being obtained it may have prospects as a residential holding.

The farm will be sold as one lot at the Horse and Hound Hotel, Ballynabola at 3pm on Friday, 23 February.

GOREY HOLDING

Mr Quinn is also handling the sale of a 65ac non-residential holding at Brideswell, Askamore near Gorey in Co Wexford. The property, of which 60ac is currently in tillage, can be bought in four lots or as an entire.

Located 5km from Carnew and Craanford and 15km west of Gorey the bulk of the property is 2.5km from Askamore village. The first lot is comprised of 17.2ac of tillage ground with frontage on to the Carnew to Camolin road. It is made up of free-draining tillage ground suitable for any farming use.

The second lot is made up of 16.4ac of similar ground also in tillage and with road frontage on the same road. The third lot is made up of 17.4ac of the same type of ground with similar road frontage.

These three lots are guided at between €9,000 and €10,000/ac.

The final lot of 14ac is reached by a hard-core laneway with 6ac in tillage and 8ac in rough grazing. This parcel is guided at between €7,000 and €8,000/ac.

The auction for this holding will be held at the Carnew offices of Quinn Property at 3pm on Wednesday, February 28.


