Wexford tillage farms guided at €10,000/ac

Located on edges of Ballynabola village near the Horse and Hound Hotel on the N25 the farm is 10km west of New Ross on the Wexford road.

Laid out in five large fields the property has been in tillage for a number of years with 50ac in stubble and 7ac in broken ground that was planted with a crop of potatoes. It is described by David Quinn as the best of tillage ground, dry and free draining and suitable to any agricultural use.

Its location close to the village gives the place potential 'hope value' in the future and given the roadside nature of the property and in the event of the required planning permission being obtained it may have prospects as a residential holding.