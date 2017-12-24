'Unique' forestry investment in Tipperary for €1.5m plus
The most seasonal of all markets has to be the Christmas market with the purveyors of turkeys, crackers and Christmas trees looking to make hay while the snow falls.
But aside from Christmas there are always buyers for forestry and for timber. In that regard there should be keen interest in a 58ac residential plantation near New Inn in south Tipperary.
The property includes an 8,000sqft shed and is guided by REA Coonans Maynooth at between €1.5m and €1.8m.
Located at Knockraffon near New Inn the holding is 3km from the village and 8km from the M8 Motorway at Exit 9.
The place is home to 58ac of mainly broadleaf timber in 35,000 to 40,000 trees covering 19 species and including Beech, Oak, Lime, Mountain Ash, Yew and Pine.
The property was originally a nursery for trees and according to Willie Coonan it was very well looked after.
"Every week a busload of workers came from Cahir to tend to the young trees and the saplings and now the entire is ready for a number of purposes," he said.
"Most people expect that these trees will simply be cut down for timber but these are specimen trees that can be root-balled and replanted singly or in volume for a private house, an industrial complex, a stud farm. These are ready-made mature trees. Some are also suitable for felling when the time comes," the auctioneer said.