'Unique' forestry investment in Tipperary for €1.5m plus

The most seasonal of all markets has to be the Christmas market with the purveyors of turkeys, crackers and Christmas trees looking to make hay while the snow falls.

The most seasonal of all markets has to be the Christmas market with the purveyors of turkeys, crackers and Christmas trees looking to make hay while the snow falls.

But aside from Christmas there are always buyers for forestry and for timber. In that regard there should be keen interest in a 58ac residential plantation near New Inn in south Tipperary.

The property includes an 8,000sqft shed and is guided by REA Coonans Maynooth at between €1.5m and €1.8m. Located at Knockraffon near New Inn the holding is 3km from the village and 8km from the M8 Motorway at Exit 9.

The place is home to 58ac of mainly broadleaf timber in 35,000 to 40,000 trees covering 19 species and including Beech, Oak, Lime, Mountain Ash, Yew and Pine. The property was originally a nursery for trees and according to Willie Coonan it was very well looked after.