'Unique' forestry investment in Tipperary for €1.5m plus

Jim O'Brien

The most seasonal of all markets has to be the Christmas market with the purveyors of turkeys, crackers and Christmas trees looking to make hay while the snow falls.

But aside from Christmas there are always buyers for forestry and for timber. In that regard there should be keen interest in a 58ac residential plantation near New Inn in south Tipperary.

The property includes an 8,000sqft shed and is guided by REA Coonans Maynooth at between €1.5m and €1.8m.

Located at Knockraffon near New Inn the holding is 3km from the village and 8km from the M8 Motorway at Exit 9.

The place is home to 58ac of mainly broadleaf timber in 35,000 to 40,000 trees covering 19 species and including Beech, Oak, Lime, Mountain Ash, Yew and Pine.

The property was originally a nursery for trees and according to Willie Coonan it was very well looked after.

"Every week a busload of workers came from Cahir to tend to the young trees and the saplings and now the entire is ready for a number of purposes," he said.

"Most people expect that these trees will simply be cut down for timber but these are specimen trees that can be root-balled and replanted singly or in volume for a private house, an industrial complex, a stud farm. These are ready-made mature trees. Some are also suitable for felling when the time comes," the auctioneer said.

Valuable

Mr Coonan also noted that the land in itself is very valuable.

"This is the Golden Vale, the best land in the country. In recent months land in this area made up to €18,000/ac. It can grow any crop and has produced a great crop of trees in this plantation."

The farm, which has limited road frontage, is serviced by an internal roadway that runs from one end to the other.

Described by Mr Coonan as a unique investment opportunity the holding also has an export license available. It includes a two storey, three bedroom house.

This is described as being in good repair but in need of refurbishment and modernisation.

Out of doors there is a spacious and very useful shed with a concrete floor and a high roof ideal for storing timber. Extending to 8,000sqft the shed is a modern construction with a number of entrances.

The holding is for sale by private treaty and will be sold as one lot.


