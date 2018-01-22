Farm Ireland
Top class farm hits the market in one of the most scenic spots in the country

caption to come
caption to come
Jim O'Brien

Those of us who have holidayed in Kerry know the feeling you get once you get sight of Tralee Bay and the broad Atlantic. It would perhaps be a joy to own a few acres of ground looking out on the vista.

A 59.7ac holding for sale at Ballymakegogue, Fenit offers a permanent view of the bay and an opportunity to farm in one of the most scenic spots in the country.

It also offers some development 'hope value' given its location in one of the most sought-after residential areas in Tralee. The property includes a two-storey traditional farmhouse in need of renovation.

The private treaty sale is guided by McQuinn Property services at between €800,000 and €900,000.

The property is located 10km from Ardfert, 9km from Tralee and 3km from Fenit off the main Tralee to Fenit Road (R558).

The land is currently all in grass and is used for grazing livestock but according to selling agent Eamonn McQuinn it can be used for a wide variety of agricultural enterprises, including tillage. He describes the quality of the land as exceptional, made up of south-facing, free-draining limestone land.

The house has views of Tralee Bay and the Slieve Mish and the accommodation includes three bedrooms, a kitchen, sitting room and bathroom.

Farmyard

The yard is made up of a number of disused outhouses adjacent to the dwelling that may offer development potential or could be transformed for a variety of uses.

Across the road is a small plot measuring .29ac of ground facing directly onto the main Tralee to Fenit road (R558) and this is also being offered. It can be sold separately or included in the overall sale.

Mr McQuinn says this is valuable agricultural ground but it has extra value given the presence of the farmhouse and the outbuildings.

"A site with planning permission in this area commands €200,000 so this is an indication as to the value of this property," he said.


Indo Farming

