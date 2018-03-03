Three prime parcels of land go up for sale in west Cork

Extensive range Upstairs there is a further four bedrooms with a separate WC and bathroom.

Outside is an extensive range of well-kept but traditional out-buildings including a garage with a slate roof and an old two-storey granary with multiple-use potential, plus a five-column haybarn with lean-to.

The land is elevated and self-draining and under a fine sward of grass. The ground is divided into about 20 fields fenced with traditional hedgerow. The farm is intersected by two roads leaving 27.7ac with road frontage on two sides around the house and yard.

A further 4.66ac in two fields is located across the road from the house and the main holding, while to the rear of the holding a 9.78ac parcel of ground in four fields is divided from the rest by a public road, giving plenty of road frontage at both sides. With planning permission, the 4.66ac and the 9.78ac parcels could become residential holdings.

The property will be offered in a range of lots with the house and outbuildings on 1.6ac being offered as one lot and guided at €275,000. A parcel of 26ac around the house comprises the second lot and this is guided in excess of €12,000/ac. The 4.66ac across from the house is regarded as having site potential and this could make substantially more than the land around the house, while the 9.78ac to the rear of the holding with road frontage also has site potential and is guided between €12,000 and €15,000/ac.

The entire farm comprised of the dwelling and the outhouses on 42.14ac is the final lot and this is guided in the region of €820,000. According to Ernest Forde, land in the area has been making up to €20,000/ac. "Recently we sold two farms where one made €18,000/ac and the other €20,000/ac. I think we are being conservative in our guides, but we'll see," he said. Hobby farm and residential potential A 29ac parcel of ground at Tullyglass, Bandon owned by the same vendor as the above is also for sale. Guided at €10,000 to €13,000/ac, the holding is located 8km from Bandon and laid out in five fields. These are mainly in good pasture, aside from two that are comprised of rougher ground and need attention. The fencing is traditional hedgerow.

A front field with ample road frontage for a residence gives access to the rest of the land to the rear of this. Ernest Forde describes the place as an ideal addition to an existing holding or a nice stand-alone hobby farm that could perhaps be turned into a residential holding with the proper planning permission. Mr Forde expects lively interest in this parcel. “There are a lot of successful dairy farmers in the area who will be interested in this,” he said. An 11ac parcel of ground at Laragh, about 5km from Bandon, is the third property in the same portfolio.

Of the three it is nearest to the town and this will be regarded as somewhat more valuable. The roadside land is in two fields surrounded by traditional hedgerow with good frontage on to a local road. The parcel is guided at €15,000/ac and, according to Mr Forde, would make a nice residential holding or an addition to an existing farm.



