Three prime parcels of land go up for sale in west Cork
With dairy land in the area changing hands for up to €20,000, keen interest is expected for a pristine holding in west Cork
Three parcels of land are on the market in the renowned farming area of Bandon in west Cork.
The three are in the same ownership but will be offered in separate sales. The largest farm is a 42ac residential holding at Carhue.
This can be bought as an entire or in lots with a guide price of €275,000 for the house on 1.6ac and around €12,000/ac for the land.
The remaining parcels are comprised of a 29ac non-residential holding at Tullyglass, Bandon guided at €10,000 to €13,000/ac and an 11ac parcel of ground at Laragh, nearest Bandon will be guided at €15,000/ac.
The private treaty sales are handled by Hodnett Forde of Clonakilty.
Located 5km from Bandon Town, the 42ac-holding is comprised of a farm residence in top-class condition, a range of traditional farm buildings and lands of excellent quality laid out in three divisions, with plenty of road frontage and all in pasture.
The house is a traditional two-storey farmhouse with a two-storey, flat-roofed extension. Covering 1,879sqft, the accommodation on the ground floor includes an entrance hall, a sitting room, a fully-fitted and modern kitchen, an ensuite bedroom, a storeroom and a utility, along with a spacious living room/conservatory to the rear.
The house is finished to a high standard with features including a solid fuel stove in the kitchen, a conservatory that doubles as a sitting room and plenty of sunlight throughout the house.