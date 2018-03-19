Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 19 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Take three farm properties in lovely Leitrim

caption to come
caption to come
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

The late great Larry Cunningham had a huge hit in the 1960s with a song called Lovely Leitrim.

His resonant bass voice rattled the radio speakers like a depth charge. Many a couple waltzed their way from the dance floor to the altar with Larry ringing in their ears.

There shouldn't be any shortage of potential suitors for a fine 42ac farm at Cartronavalley, Tarmon overlooking the picturesque Lough Allen and located 10 minutes from Drumshanbo and 15 minutes from Carrick-on-Shannon.

The farm is described by Roosky Auctioneer Gerry McLoughlin as good ground valued at about €5,000/ac. It has road frontage on the Drumshanbo to Carrick-on-Shannon road and could have planning potential with the requisite planning permission.

"It is elevated ground with great views over Lough Allen. There is an old derelict house on the property that could help in the planning process along with a series of old outhouses in various states of repair," says the auctioneer." The property is in two folios each with three fields. "This is a good sweep of land and I'm expecting strong interest."

CLOONE RESIDENTIAL HOLDING

caption to come
caption to come

The same auctioneer is handling the sale of a 16ac residential holding with a three-bed bungalow at Drumharkin Glebe, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

The private treaty sale of the house on 1ac is guided at €149,000, while a further 5.72ac around the house can be bought at €5,000/ac. The remaining 10ac is located about 1km away and also guided at €5,000/ac.

Also Read

Located 8km from Mohill and 24km from Carrick-on-Shannon, the house was built six years ago and is finished to a high standard. The accommodation includes an open plan kitchen/dining area with a living room located just off this space.

The kitchen is fully fitted and there is plenty of light and space throughout the house.

On the ground floor are three bedrooms while the attic has been developed as an open space with a bathroom.

It could be converted for other uses. Gerry McLoughlin describes this as a lovely property, well finished and convenient to some of the bigger towns in the south of the county.

The land around the house and the 10ac located 1km away is described as decent grazing ground.

"The forestry value of land in this area is about €4,500/ac for larger parcels; I think €5,000/ac is realistic for land such as this," Gerry said. The property is for sale by private treaty.

BALLINAMORE STUD FARM

A third farm on Mr McLoughlin's books is a 10ac residential stud farm at Lecken, Garadice near Ballinamore.

Guided at €219,000, 'Hill View Stud' includes five fully serviced stables and a four bedroom bungalow.

The property is located six minutes from the town of Ballinamore and about a half an hour from Enniskillen.

The house extending to 1,500sqft is in perfectly habitable condition, complete with double glazed windows.

The accommodation includes a living room, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, a playroom and four bedrooms.

A good, well-equipped yard has a three-column haybarn where one column is covered on four sides while the other two are covered on two sides. The equestrian facilities include five stables along with a training arena and a carport.

The 10ac of land is sheltered by forestry and is laid out in a number of neat paddocks.

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The 42ac farm is located at Carhue near Bandon

Three prime parcels of land go up for sale in west Cork
Tullyallen, Co Louth

See the 75ac farm that's being guided at €40,000/ac

Bidding battle sees Kerry farm go for €16,000/ac

Gallery: See the 190 acre Laois farm let on a 10-year lease
Woodbrook House located close to Shinrone on the Offaly/Tipperary border

Off the beaten track elegance in Co Offaly - Georgian residence on 62ac guided at...
Image: Dick Barry auctioneers

Strong interest from 'local milk men' expected for prime 105ac north Cork...
It may see farmers’ sons and daughters who are working in nearby towns, rather than on the farm, able to build in the locality.

Restrictions on farmer's sons and daughters building on their land to be...


Top Stories

‘We need a different mindset on energy use’ - Farmers advised to monitor...
Corradooa near Virginia in Cavan during Storm Emma. Photo: Maxpix

Advice: Dealing with the insurance fallout from Storm Emma
Sister Stanislaus Kennedy. Photo: Photocall Ireland

Opinion: Nourishment for the mind and spirit as well as the body

How this young farmer has developed a premium food brand
Nicky Doyle has built up a thriving business selling his own-brand milk into supermarkets and artisan food shops in the south-east. Photo: Mary Browne

'There's a big difference between 30c/L and €1/L' - Farmer on selling...
The Rickie Healy Project fundraiser

Mart's fundraiser for charity is rearing to go - 50 premium cattle up for...
After more than a decade in charge at Greencore, chief executive Patrick Coveney faces major challenges in turning round its US businesses and maximising the impact of a big bet on the acquisition of Peacock Foods

Coveney in fight for survival at Greencore after record stock market slump