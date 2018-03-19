Take three farm properties in lovely Leitrim

His resonant bass voice rattled the radio speakers like a depth charge. Many a couple waltzed their way from the dance floor to the altar with Larry ringing in their ears.

There shouldn't be any shortage of potential suitors for a fine 42ac farm at Cartronavalley, Tarmon overlooking the picturesque Lough Allen and located 10 minutes from Drumshanbo and 15 minutes from Carrick-on-Shannon. The farm is described by Roosky Auctioneer Gerry McLoughlin as good ground valued at about €5,000/ac. It has road frontage on the Drumshanbo to Carrick-on-Shannon road and could have planning potential with the requisite planning permission.

"It is elevated ground with great views over Lough Allen. There is an old derelict house on the property that could help in the planning process along with a series of old outhouses in various states of repair," says the auctioneer." The property is in two folios each with three fields. "This is a good sweep of land and I'm expecting strong interest." CLOONE RESIDENTIAL HOLDING

