Saturday 24 March 2018

Striking equestrian farm on the market in Wicklow cost 'millions' to put in place

The custom-built equestrian facilities include 31 stables
Jim O'Brien

Savills are handling the sale of a striking equestrian farm at Johnstown near Arklow in Co Wicklow.

The property includes a two-storey residence in need of refurbishment and a range of top class equestrian facilities. The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €650,000.

Located 6km from Arklow and extending to about 37ac of land, the holding is approached by a tree-lined avenue with stone walls at either side.

The house is a two storey traditional farmhouse set on a lovely site with great views of Arklow and out to the coast.

The accommodation in the house includes a dining room, sitting room, back hall, utility and WC downstairs while upstairs are four ensuite bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Te roof has been damaged and the place needs a lot of work but has the potential to be a fine residence

The place is home to top class equestrian facilities and according to Pat O'Hagan of Savills they cost millions to put in place. Located in two massive portal frame buildings the facilities are all located under one roof.

They include a huge indoor arena with a rubber and sand surface in an 11-bay steel portal frame construction beneath a double hip roof.

Also Read

Viewing area

A two-metre high glass perimeter is in place over the kicking boards and a raised viewing area is located between the arena and the stables.

Adjacent to that is the stable block in seven bays of steel portal frame construction.

The block consists of 31 top of the range Monarch stables with Cherrywood cladding and brass finishing.

Mr O'Hagan says there is space for the same number of stables again in the building. Access is provided from the stables to the arena through up-and-over roller shutter doors.

The building also includes a range of storage rooms, two wash bays, a tack room and direct access to the out doors.

The stables and the equestrian facilities are second to none, relatively new and in perfect condition. Outside the yard has extensive floodlighting.

The land is made up of undulating Wicklow ground in a single block and currently in grass. Laid out in a number of fields with mature hedging there are eight turnout paddocks. The outdoor facilities also include an unfinished outdoor arena.

Mr O'Hagan says the place is attracting a wide range of interest. It would be ideal for a training operation, an equestrian school or as an equestrian events centre.


