Striking equestrian farm on the market in Wicklow cost 'millions' to put in place
Savills are handling the sale of a striking equestrian farm at Johnstown near Arklow in Co Wicklow.
The property includes a two-storey residence in need of refurbishment and a range of top class equestrian facilities. The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €650,000.
Located 6km from Arklow and extending to about 37ac of land, the holding is approached by a tree-lined avenue with stone walls at either side.
The house is a two storey traditional farmhouse set on a lovely site with great views of Arklow and out to the coast.
The accommodation in the house includes a dining room, sitting room, back hall, utility and WC downstairs while upstairs are four ensuite bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Te roof has been damaged and the place needs a lot of work but has the potential to be a fine residence
The place is home to top class equestrian facilities and according to Pat O'Hagan of Savills they cost millions to put in place. Located in two massive portal frame buildings the facilities are all located under one roof.
They include a huge indoor arena with a rubber and sand surface in an 11-bay steel portal frame construction beneath a double hip roof.