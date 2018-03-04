Knight Frank auctioneers are handling the sale of a very valuable piece of ground at Tullyallen, just outside Drogheda in Co Louth.

See the 75ac farm that's being guided at €40,000/ac

The 75ac is a mix of tillage and grass, including zoned and unzoned land.

It is guided at €1.5m with the zoned ground guided at €40,000/ac, while the agricultural ground is guided at €14,000/ac. Located off Exit 10 on the M1, the lands are divided by the motorway and described by Finin O'Driscoll of Knight Frank as excellent quality ground.

The 17.5ac parcel located to the south-east of the motorway is zoned residential under the 2004 North Drogheda and Environs Area Plan. The property has frontage on to the M1, the N51 and the R168.