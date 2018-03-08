Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 8 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Receiver puts €5.5m worth of Offaly farmland up for sale

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Some 742 acres of land in Offaly is currently for sale, with lots of up to 190 acres, on the instruction of a receiver and is guiding at €5.5m.

The land is being sold by a receiver and the land is for sale by Lisney and is being offered for sale in 10 different lots, varying in size from 10 acres to 190 acres, and is located predominately around Rhode and Geashill.

The largest block of land, 190 acres just 2.5km north of Rhode village is being guided at €1.4m. The lands have been used for tillage in recent years and there are no farm buildings on the land.

Another large block, of 152 acres located at Durrow Village, near Tullamore, has a guide price of €1.4m for what is described as mainly tillage land.

According to the auctioneers, the lands are in good condition and have been used for tillage purposes in the recent past. There is a two-storey residence in reasonable condition with a gross external area of approximately 90sq m and which is centrally situated on the lands, along with a number of outbuildings.

Another four lots, near Geashill, include 60.4 acres at Ballycrystal, which has a guide price of €550,000, while another 36 acres at Ballykeane, Geashill is being guided at €275,000. A further 66 acres at Ballintogher is being guided at €575,000, while 48.5 acres at Ballintogher is being guided at €325,000.

Another parcel of 89 acres at Cushina, Walsh Island is being guided at €220,000, while 78 acres of land at Geashill has a guide price of €495,000. The 78 acres is described as quality grasslands located in the townland of Ballyduff South, approximately 3km north of Geashill and 1km south of Ballinagar. There are no residential dwellings on the site and we understand it has been in use for agricultural purposes, the auctioneer says.

A further 12 acres and 10 acres in Geashill village are being guided at €140,000 and €120,000 respectively.

Also Read

All the land is for sale by private treaty under the instruction of Declan Taite, Duff & Phelps.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The 42ac farm is located at Carhue near Bandon

Three prime parcels of land go up for sale in west Cork

Bidding battle sees Kerry farm go for €16,000/ac

Gallery: See the 190 acre Laois farm let on a 10-year lease
Woodbrook House located close to Shinrone on the Offaly/Tipperary border

Off the beaten track elegance in Co Offaly - Georgian residence on 62ac guided at...
Image: Dick Barry auctioneers

Strong interest from 'local milk men' expected for prime 105ac north Cork...
It may see farmers’ sons and daughters who are working in nearby towns, rather than on the farm, able to build in the locality.

Restrictions on farmer's sons and daughters building on their land to be...
Images: Joseph Coogan

GALLERY: Oppertunity for 10-year lease of big Laois dairy unit with housing for...


Top Stories

Mohill Monaghan Day. Weight 665K. DOB 15/2/17. Breed LMX. Weanling Bull. Price €1870 Photo Brian Farrell

Young bull beef supplies surge ahead

Farmyard manure is a ready solution to rising fertiliser costs
Stock Image

Cabinet response to fodder crisis criticised by FF
The Claas Liner is ideal for farmers looking to do their own silage raking

A classy tedder - The new Claas silage kit is designed for small to medium-sized...
Stock image

Wind farm operator loses High Court challenge to a refusal of permission for...
Around two-and-a-half million ewes will be lambing on 30,000 farms over the coming weeks

Schmallenberg virus appears to have spread further north in Ireland in 2017...
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Lot Number 30A. Weight 670K. DOB 2/3/16. Breed CH. Price €1840 Photo Brian Farrell

Beef prices rise 5c/kg as trade begins to find its feet