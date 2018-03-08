Receiver puts €5.5m worth of Offaly farmland up for sale

Some 742 acres of land in Offaly is currently for sale, with lots of up to 190 acres, on the instruction of a receiver and is guiding at €5.5m.

The land is being sold by a receiver and the land is for sale by Lisney and is being offered for sale in 10 different lots, varying in size from 10 acres to 190 acres, and is located predominately around Rhode and Geashill.

The largest block of land, 190 acres just 2.5km north of Rhode village is being guided at €1.4m. The lands have been used for tillage in recent years and there are no farm buildings on the land. Another large block, of 152 acres located at Durrow Village, near Tullamore, has a guide price of €1.4m for what is described as mainly tillage land.

According to the auctioneers, the lands are in good condition and have been used for tillage purposes in the recent past. There is a two-storey residence in reasonable condition with a gross external area of approximately 90sq m and which is centrally situated on the lands, along with a number of outbuildings. Another four lots, near Geashill, include 60.4 acres at Ballycrystal, which has a guide price of €550,000, while another 36 acres at Ballykeane, Geashill is being guided at €275,000. A further 66 acres at Ballintogher is being guided at €575,000, while 48.5 acres at Ballintogher is being guided at €325,000.