'Plenty of road frontage' - 52ac residential farm hits the market in Wicklow
A lovely 52ac residential farm in Co Wicklow's sweet vale of Avoca is coming for auction with a guide price of €450,000, writes Jim O'Brien.
Known as 'Sulphur Brook' the holding is located at Knockanree Lower about 1km from the village of Avoca in south Co Wicklow. Arklow and the coast are 8km to the east, the N11 is 7km away and Dublin is 60km to the north.
The property includes a farmyard and a farmhouse along with 52ac in a number of lots, with plenty of road frontage to the various portions.
The house is described as a solid traditional two-storey farm dwelling that includes a one-bed apartment. Auctioneer David Quinn says it is in good condition but in need of modernisation.
The accommodation includes an entrance hall, a traditional kitchen with units and 1970s' fittings that are now back in fashion.
There is a living room and a study on the ground floor, while upstairs there are three bedrooms and a fully fitted bathroom.
The property has a one-bedroom apartment that includes a kitchen, a living room and an ensuite bedroom.
Located across the road from the residence is a quintessential traditional farmyard where time has practically stood still. It has a range of buildings and facilities including a three-column haybarn with a three-column lean-to, a lofted stone outbuilding, a small cattle-shed, a single storey stone cowhouse, a single storey shed with a stable, a two-span machinery shed and various storage sheds. The yard has a number of concreted spaces along with cattle handling facilities and a cattle-crush.