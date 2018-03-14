Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 16 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Plenty of road frontage' - 52ac residential farm hits the market in Wicklow

A lovely 52ac residential farm in Co Wicklow's sweet vale of Avoca is coming for auction with a guide price of €450,000, writes Jim O'Brien.

Known as 'Sulphur Brook' the holding is located at Knockanree Lower about 1km from the village of Avoca in south Co Wicklow. Arklow and the coast are 8km to the east, the N11 is 7km away and Dublin is 60km to the north.

The property includes a farmyard and a farmhouse along with 52ac in a number of lots, with plenty of road frontage to the various portions.

The house is described as a solid traditional two-storey farm dwelling that includes a one-bed apartment. Auctioneer David Quinn says it is in good condition but in need of modernisation.

Sulphur Brook
Sulphur Brook

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, a traditional kitchen with units and 1970s' fittings that are now back in fashion.

There is a living room and a study on the ground floor, while upstairs there are three bedrooms and a fully fitted bathroom.

The property has a one-bedroom apartment that includes a kitchen, a living room and an ensuite bedroom.

Located across the road from the residence is a quintessential traditional farmyard where time has practically stood still. It has a range of buildings and facilities including a three-column haybarn with a three-column lean-to, a lofted stone outbuilding, a small cattle-shed, a single storey stone cowhouse, a single storey shed with a stable, a two-span machinery shed and various storage sheds. The yard has a number of concreted spaces along with cattle handling facilities and a cattle-crush.

Also Read

Grazing ground

The land is described as good grazing ground with some parts suitable for tillage while small sections adjoining the river might be in need of reclamation. It is divided into natural lots by the public road and each lot has plenty of road frontage.

The property is coming to auction in five lots with the first lot made up of the house and yard on 6ac and guided at €160,000. The second lot is made up of 32ac elevated in one portion but climbing to a steeper incline. This is guided at €200,000.

The third portion is an 8ac lot with good road frontage and tillage potential - this has a guide of €70,000. The fourth lot is a 5ac piece guided at €30,000. This also comes with good road frontage and tillage potential. The entire is guided at €450,000.

The property will be sold at public auction at the Gorey Offices of Quinn Property at 3pm on Wednesday, March 28.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The 42ac farm is located at Carhue near Bandon

Three prime parcels of land go up for sale in west Cork
Tullyallen, Co Louth

See the 75ac farm that's being guided at €40,000/ac

Bidding battle sees Kerry farm go for €16,000/ac

Gallery: See the 190 acre Laois farm let on a 10-year lease
Woodbrook House located close to Shinrone on the Offaly/Tipperary border

Off the beaten track elegance in Co Offaly - Georgian residence on 62ac guided at...
Image: Dick Barry auctioneers

Strong interest from 'local milk men' expected for prime 105ac north Cork...
It may see farmers’ sons and daughters who are working in nearby towns, rather than on the farm, able to build in the locality.

Restrictions on farmer's sons and daughters building on their land to be...


Top Stories

Minister for Agriculture, Food & Marine, Michael Creed T.D., met with his UK counterpart, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove M.P. at DEFRA HQ London.

Creed meets UK Agriculture Secretary as hopes of Brexit transition deal...
Lyndsey Behan, Garreth T Behan and Trevor Shortt, with the three Clonagh herd champions, Clonagh Jazzy Eyes, Clonagh Just a Dream and Clonagh Hot Shot, a first ever triple-show championship for the same Simmental herd.

Gallery: See the Laois herd breaking all the records
The scene on John Fagan's farm in Westmeath during Storm Emma

How to mentally and physically get over the recent bad weather
Philip Whitford, Ballyellen reseedeing 12ac with Master Crop Extended for Philip Donoghue, Goresbridge

Why spring reseeding is an under-rated option
8/3/2018 Castlerea Mart Mickey Moran from Ballindoon, Co. Sligo is happy out at Castlrea Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Push for stock sees quality bullocks jump €100-€150/hd
(Stock photo)

How some EU farmers have used the Basic Payment Scheme to realise windfall...
Tom Mulcahy unloads his cattle for Nenagh Mart. Photo; Gerry Mooney

Can citrus pulp replace rolled barley when finishing cattle on grass silage