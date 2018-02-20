I haven't been to Scotland since 1977, a lifetime ago. As a student, I holidayed there with friends travelling in a VW Variant that was inclined to overheat. Our accommodation was a tent that offered slim protection from the elements.

It's Scot potential - See inside this stunning 528ac estate with €37k per annum in EU payments on the market in Scotland

Driving from Carlisle to John o' Groats we took in Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness and Glasgow.

I remember being delighted at the beauty of Edinburgh and getting badly sunburnt climbing Ben Nevis on 07/07/77. One of the stand-out memories was a visit to the site of the Battle of Culloden, a most eerie place. One of my friends, a musician, stood on a rock and played 'Skye Boat Song' on his tin whistle; I can still hear it. On the north-eastern leg of our odyssey in Aberdeenshire, I'm sure we were within a short spin of a very fine 528ac tillage and grass residential farm known as the Mains of Rhynie. Located 16km from Huntly, 35km from Inverurie and 60km north west of the city of Aberdeen, the farm is guided for sale by Savills of Edinburgh at £2.45m or €2.78m.

The holding is situated in strong agricultural countryside in the area of Strathbogie, about 1.5km from the village of Rhynie. The property includes a refurbished house and a modern yard with a wide array of buildings. The farm and farm buildings are centrally located set in a natural hollow reached by a private tree-lined avenue. According to Evelyn Channing of Savills, Edinburgh, there has been significant investment in the infrastructure over the last three years.