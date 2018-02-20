Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 21 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

It's Scot potential - See inside this stunning 528ac estate with €37k per annum in EU payments on the market in Scotland

caption to come
caption to come
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

I haven't been to Scotland since 1977, a lifetime ago. As a student, I holidayed there with friends travelling in a VW Variant that was inclined to overheat. Our accommodation was a tent that offered slim protection from the elements.

Driving from Carlisle to John o' Groats we took in Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness and Glasgow.

I remember being delighted at the beauty of Edinburgh and getting badly sunburnt climbing Ben Nevis on 07/07/77. One of the stand-out memories was a visit to the site of the Battle of Culloden, a most eerie place. One of my friends, a musician, stood on a rock and played 'Skye Boat Song' on his tin whistle; I can still hear it.

On the north-eastern leg of our odyssey in Aberdeenshire, I'm sure we were within a short spin of a very fine 528ac tillage and grass residential farm known as the Mains of Rhynie. Located 16km from Huntly, 35km from Inverurie and 60km north west of the city of Aberdeen, the farm is guided for sale by Savills of Edinburgh at £2.45m or €2.78m.

The holding is situated in strong agricultural countryside in the area of Strathbogie, about 1.5km from the village of Rhynie. The property includes a refurbished house and a modern yard with a wide array of buildings.

The farm and farm buildings are centrally located set in a natural hollow reached by a private tree-lined avenue. According to Evelyn Channing of Savills, Edinburgh, there has been significant investment in the infrastructure over the last three years.

The house sits on its own site near the farmyard with accommodation including a vestibule, a hallway, a dining room, a sitting room, a study and a guest WC. To the rear is in an extension with a spacious kitchen and dining area, the heart of every farmhouse.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, a family bathroom and an ensuite bathroom with the main bedroom. A loft is accessed from the landing on the first floor while at the opposite end beneath the house is a basement measuring 26ft by 16ft4ins.

Also Read

The heating is provided by a relatively new oil-fired system while the windows are of hardwood double-glazing throughout.

The land is in one block and mainly in tillage. Undulating in nature, it includes higher ground extending to 90ac leased to a livestock farmer for grazing.

Income

The main income is generated by cereal farming with 100ac in winter wheat giving an output of 3.5t/ac, 200ac is in spring barley with an output of 2.45t/ac while 60ac in spring oats with an expected output of 2.8t/ac.

caption to come
caption to come

An income of £33,000 (€37k) per annum is received in payments associated with environmental undertakings under the Agri Environment Climate Scheme (AECS).

According to the auctioneers, the land, classified by the James Hutton Institute for soil research as class 3(2), is a mixture of sandy silt loams, silt loams and clay with a current ph average of 5.92.

caption to come
caption to come

The farm is also home to a former commercial quarry extending to 32ac and accessed directly from the public road. This section of the property adjoins a 6ac grass field and a deciduous wood.

Evelyn Channing points out that while favoured as an arable farm, the Mains of Rhynie is an adaptable holding where the higher ground could be used for tree planting.

"However, there is as much ground under the plough as possible," she said.

The yard is comprised of a series of modern and traditional farm buildings. There has been significant investment in the infrastructure in recent times with old buildings replaced by more modern structures.

These include a 35.5m by 22.7m general-purpose shed currently used for grain and machinery storage. Built around a steel portal frame, it has a concrete floor, walls of concrete and cladding.

A second similarly constructed shed measuring 35.5m by 13.7m has a concrete wall to the rear for wet grain. Other buildings in the range of facilities include a 30.2m by 27.5m concrete portal frame unit built as a cattle shed with lean-tos to either side. There is also a series of traditional out offices and a Dutch barn.

The farm comes with other potential sources of income including full planning permission for three 25m-high 15kw wind turbines. The base foundations for all three are already in place along with a grid connection to the meter house.

There are also potential sites for residential development on the footprint of older buildings throughout the farm. "This farm is unusual in scale," Evelyn Channing explains, "there are not many farms of this size in Aberdeenshire and not many come for sale."

A 528ac estate with €37,000 per annum in EU farm payments is on the market in Aberdeenshire, reports Jim O'Brien

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Expanding cow numbers and the nitrates directive have seen dairy farmers push land letting prices to over €300/ac

Hungry for land - Land letting prices hit over €300/ac but auctioneers warn...
Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.

Analysis: Key factors in how much to pay for a land lease in today's market
Grangebeg House on 64ac at Dunlavin Co Wicklow was sold by Jordan Auctioneers for a price in the region of €1.6m

Hobby farmers back in the land game
The 17ac holding at Ballynabola is located 10km from New Ross

Wexford tillage farms guided at €10,000/ac

In pictures: Vast 750ac Kildare farm back on the market with €25m price...
The property is located in Castletown 13km from Kells. Images: Savills.

In pictures: Meath mansion on 120ac back on the market at a substantially...
Stock image

Uncertainty over the future of farming subsidies hits UK land values


Top Stories

Planting of broadleaf trees are falling below the 30% target

Government ups grant and premium rates for forestry as planting lags...
A buoyant cull cow trade in the marts has seen feeders pay over €1,000/hd for good quality Friesian stock.

Export demand pushes cull cow prices to a five year high
The relationship has ended recently and my parents want to transfer the farm to me now.

Can my ex-partner make a claim for maintenance on our family farm even...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Hogan remains steadfast that any Mercosur deal must be 'balanced'
The Ford Ranger

Business and pleasure... can your jeep do double duty as a family car?
2,000 farmers benefit from the scheme, worth nearly €2m and is a significant boost to farm income for those farmers participating.

Scheme which sees farmers paid to maintain public walks to be extended
Shinnagh Road in rural Tyrone / Credit: Google Maps

Farm sheds and machinery damaged in suspected arson attack at site in...