Hobby farmers back in the land game

In their end-of-year summary of the land market in 2017 Jordan auctioneers report a greater demand for larger holdings and the return of hobby farmers to the market, writes Jim O'Brien.

In a review of sales Paddy Jordan and Clive Kavanagh also reported greater lending by the banks.

"Up to now a lot of holdings had been bought by the remains of development or compulsory purchase monies. "While lending terms and conditions tend to be strict there has been a freeing up of capital for land purchase by farmers," they said.

In relation to hobby farmers the Newbridge auctioneers say the return of the 'hobby farmer' for smaller holdings is a sign of improvements in the wider economy. People with an affinity with the land are using surplus cash or borrowing power to buy smaller holdings with a residence and yard.