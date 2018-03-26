High hopes in Kildare for €12,000/ac: Strengthening economy sees land near towns reclaim 'hope value'

Sellers and buyers are assessing the prospects of farmland finding itself in the zone where tens of thousands can turn into hundreds of thousands at the stroke of a planner’s pen.

Jordan Auctioneers will be hoping that land laid out in two holdings on the outskirts of Naas and Newbridge will attract buyers with an eye to the hope value as well as the agricultural value. In two parcels the land extends to almost 107ac. It is guided for auction at €12,000/ac.

Both holdings are situated on the southern side of the R445 between Naas and Newbridge. With easy access to the motorway network, the lands are close to a number of industrial parks and business campuses.