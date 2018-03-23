Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 23 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

GALLERY: Renowned pony breeding enterprise comes with a gate lodge and historic neighbour

 

An aerial shot with estuary in the background
An aerial shot with estuary in the background
Seafield Manor
The staircase was designed by owner, Maeve Riordan
The view from the dining area
The gate lodge
The four stables
Kitchen with dining area
The drawing room
The lounge granite fireplace

Gabrielle Monaghan

When John and Maeve Riordan were living in Donabate in the 1980s, John would de-stress from his job in the financial services industry by taking his springer spaniels for a walk to the Malahide Estuary. Along the way, he would pass the wrought-iron gates to Seafield House, a Palladian villa overlooking the water.

John had long cultivated an interest in farming and would spend mornings cutting the organic vegetables he grew on a six acre plot he rented outside Swords. He dreamed of turning this passion into a career, and saw his opportunity when Seafield House and its 190 acres went on the market. Sir Robert and Lady Goff, then big players in the Dublin property and art worlds, bought the 18th century mansion and about 70 acres of the estate, so John and Maeve acquired the remaining land, including Seafield House's gate lodge and its original front gates.

John began to grow potatoes and corn on the land. When the couple's children started asking for a pony, they got in touch with the Connemara Breeders Society, which, in turn, reintroduced John to a childhood friend called Eithne O'Connell. Her father, Tom, was the farm manager on Lambay Island, where Lord Revelstoke had become the first major exporter of Connemara ponies in the 1950s and 1960s. Tom and his daughter shared their expertise on the native Irish ponies and global contacts with the Riordans.

"We went to buy one Connemara pony and ended up buying seven. It was a hobby that turned into a business," says John of the resulting family firm, Lismar Connemara Ponies. "So rather than tillage farming, I put my efforts into Connemara ponies and they were very good to us over the years."

The staircase was designed by owner, Maeve Riordan
The staircase was designed by owner, Maeve Riordan

The couple decided to move closer to their breeding business and spent about four years working with an architect to design Seafield Manor, finally building the 4,000-sq ft property in 1993, right in the centre of their land, and borrowing period-style elements from the original villa nearby, such as columns to the front porch. They also added four stables, a tack room and dog kennels to the home.

Now that their children have grown up, the couple have put Seafield Manor, its equestrian facilities, gate lodge and 27 acres of its land on the market. They plan to downsize while their son, Shane, a solicitor, continues to operate the family business on the remaining land.

Some of the fields have also been set aside as feeding grounds for the swans and geese that overwinter on the estuary.

The original Seafield House gates to the entrance to Seafield Manor have been modified to be operated electronically. Behind them, mature trees and hedging line the avenue leading up to Seafield Manor, which commands views of the estuary and the surrounding countryside.

Also Read

On entering the front door, which is flanked by glass panelling, is a tiled reception hall where the Riordans have a piano. The hallway also features a solid ash wood staircase with wrought iron balustrades. Designed by Maeve herself, it connects the two downstairs reception rooms with the first floor.

To the right of the hallway is a dual-aspect drawing room with views of the front gardens and the estuary. A marble fireplace and recessed ceiling lights add a touch of cosiness to what would otherwise be a very formal space.

Seafield Manor
Seafield Manor
An aerial shot with estuary in the background

This room leads to the family lounge, where a bespoke hand-crafted granite fireplace with a solid fuel stove acts as a centrepiece. French doors from the lounge open onto a south-facing garden.

Glass-panelled ash doors, also designed by Maeve, link the lounge to the kitchen/diner. The Riordans set out to create a timeless kitchen with the help of features such as an Aga range, a Belfast sink, timber ceiling beams that were sourced from an old grain store in Kilkenny, granite worktops to the units and the kitchen island, and natural French flagstone floors. There's a pantry, utility room and lavatory off the kitchen, which also has its own enclosed vegetable garden.

The walls surrounding the dining area are finished in the same red brick used in the facade of the house, while the kitchen. Completing the downstairs accommodation is a home office to the left of the entrance hall, overlooking the front garden, though this space could also be used as a playroom.

On the first floor, off a central landing, are five large bedrooms, two of which are en suite. The master bedroom has wooden flooring, ceiling beams, an en suite, and a separate walk-in dressing room. The main family bathroom has a tiled floor, a shower, and steps leading up to the bath.

The gate lodge
The gate lodge

The gate lodge, which was used until recently as staff quarters, has 614 sq ft of accommodation that consists of two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom. The space, which is larger than many a Dublin city centre apartment, also has its own garden and parking.

Seafield Manor is 10km north of Dublin Airport, between Donabate and Malahide. Dublin city centre is 18km away, while the M50 motorway interchange is 10km away. Viewings are by appointment.

Kitchen with dining area
Kitchen with dining area

Seafield Manor, Donabate, Co Dublin, is on sale through Sherry FitzGerald, (01) 237 6300, or Sherry FitzGerald Blanc, (01) 845 4500, with an asking price of €2.5m.

Seafield Manor

Donabate, Co Dublin

Asking price: €2.5m

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 237 6300 or Sherry FitzGerald Blanc (01) 845 4500


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Property

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The 22ac residential farm near Cashel includes shedding for 120 cattle

Premier league: Tipperary continues form in land sales' league

Big Cork holding with dairy potential sells privately prior to auction
The 42ac farm is located at Carhue near Bandon

Three prime parcels of land go up for sale in west Cork
Tullyallen, Co Louth

See the 75ac farm that's being guided at €40,000/ac

Bidding battle sees Kerry farm go for €16,000/ac

Gallery: See the 190 acre Laois farm let on a 10-year lease
Woodbrook House located close to Shinrone on the Offaly/Tipperary border

Off the beaten track elegance in Co Offaly - Georgian residence on 62ac guided at...


Top Stories

Kevin Treanor, Clontybunnia, Scotstown, Co Monaghan with the Reserve Junior Champion, Clontown Loni which sold for €5,000.

Buyers from the north and across the water snapped up champions at first Limousin...
Moocall CEO Emmet Savage is predicting big things for the company's new product

The heat is on - Moocall launches its new bull fertility device
Regina Doherty Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Minister Doherty announces details of 250 extra Rural Social Scheme places
Shane Randles, Salesian Agricultural College pictured with Kilrush Community School pupils Padraig Donoghue and Thomas Kelly at a careers open day in the Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Beef industry needs to wake up to changing consumer tastes
The higher conception rates to first service and higher litter size as a result of the change in ewe type have resulted in a busier lambing period. Image: UCD

VIDEO: UCD farm sees 300 ewes lambed in just nine days
POWER-PACKED: Rated from 420hp to 620hp, the new John Deere range provides what the manufacturer claims is ‘an industry-leading hydraulic capacity’

Rated from 420hp to 620hp see John Deere's 9R series in action
Trá Bán, Great Blasket Island. Photo: Fáilte Island

Looking to leave the rat race? 'Unique' property on iconic Great Blasket...