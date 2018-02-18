Farm Ireland
Déise views and 61ac of pasture for €750,000

The residential farm is located near Ardmore, Co Waterford, and has views over Whiting Bay
The residential farm is located near Ardmore, Co Waterford, and has views over Whiting Bay
The land has 11 fields fenced with traditional hedgerow and the residence is elegant
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

There was a time in this job when, as I visited and walked farms, I'd ask myself: "Would I live here?" I'm at the stage now when I look at places and ask: "Would I retire here?"

Ardmore in Waterford is one of the places I think would be a good spot to face the sunset. I remember visiting a few years ago and after walking the beach and wandering around the village. I felt I could gladly settle here.

So I was more than interested to see Harty Auctioneers of Dungarvan with a 61ac residential farm for sale located at Ballinamona between Whiting Bay and Ardmore.

Margaret Harty describes it as a lovely property in a great location: "From an elevated field on the farm, you can look to one side and see Whiting Bay and on the other side you can see Ardmore."

The land has 11 fields fenced with traditional hedgerow and the residence is elegant
The land has 11 fields fenced with traditional hedgerow and the residence is elegant

The property, located 1.5km from each place, is for sale by private treaty with an overall guide of €750,000. It can be bought as an entire or in lots, with the land guided at between €12,000 and €13,000/ac while the house with the outbuildings on its own site is guided at €250,000.

The residence has not been lived in for a number of years but is an elegant building with high ceilings and lovely proportions. Built in the 1920s, it would have been one of the more prominent houses in the locality in its day.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, a bright and spacious drawing room with a marble fireplace, a dining room with a bay window and an antique fireplace, a kitchen, a pantry and a downstairs bedroom with an ensuite. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

While structurally sound, the house needs attention and refurbishment and would make a great project for someone with the will and the resources to undertake it. The yard consists of a range of old-style outbuildings. The land is made up of 61ac of the best of ground.

All in permanent pasture, it has over 500km of road frontage on a straight stretch of the road between Ardmore and Whiting Bay.

Divided into 11 fields, the holding is fenced with traditional hedgerow and while mainly dry, a small number of fields have suffered somewhat under the recent wet weather.

The property is attracting a lot of enquiries, with people interested in buying it in a range of configurations.

Margaret Harty says the farm will be sold in whatever configuration suits the customers and makes the best return for the executors.


