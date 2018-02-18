Déise views and 61ac of pasture for €750,000

There was a time in this job when, as I visited and walked farms, I'd ask myself: "Would I live here?" I'm at the stage now when I look at places and ask: "Would I retire here?"

There was a time in this job when, as I visited and walked farms, I'd ask myself: "Would I live here?" I'm at the stage now when I look at places and ask: "Would I retire here?"

Ardmore in Waterford is one of the places I think would be a good spot to face the sunset. I remember visiting a few years ago and after walking the beach and wandering around the village. I felt I could gladly settle here.

So I was more than interested to see Harty Auctioneers of Dungarvan with a 61ac residential farm for sale located at Ballinamona between Whiting Bay and Ardmore. Margaret Harty describes it as a lovely property in a great location: "From an elevated field on the farm, you can look to one side and see Whiting Bay and on the other side you can see Ardmore."

The land has 11 fields fenced with traditional hedgerow and the residence is elegant

The property, located 1.5km from each place, is for sale by private treaty with an overall guide of €750,000. It can be bought as an entire or in lots, with the land guided at between €12,000 and €13,000/ac while the house with the outbuildings on its own site is guided at €250,000. The residence has not been lived in for a number of years but is an elegant building with high ceilings and lovely proportions. Built in the 1920s, it would have been one of the more prominent houses in the locality in its day.