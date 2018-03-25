Compact 62ac Meath farm guided at €600,000

A fine 62ac block of land with a derelict residence at Kilglynn, Kilcock in Co Meath is coming for auction with a guide price of €600,000 or just under €10,000/ac.

Located 2km from Kilcock, 8km from Summerhill and 8km from Maynooth the farm is described by Phillip Byrne of Coonans, Maynooth as a superb parcel of land.

Laid out in manageable divisions fenced with whitethorn hedgerow the free-draining ground is in old pasture with decent road frontage. It was well-maintained over the last few years, is in good heart and suitable for any farming purpose.

A private entrance leads to the house, which is derelict but fully intact with the roof still in place and all the walls solid. Extending to 1,500 square feet the two-storey dwelling could be made into a fine residence, but the project would require substantial investment.

Image: Coonans