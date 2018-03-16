Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 16 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Big Cork holding with dairy potential sells privately prior to auction

Jim O'BrienBig

A 59.3ac residential farm at Clondrohid near Macroom is attracted a lot of local interest in advance of it coming to auction at the end of March.

The place was due to be sold at auction at the end of this month but sold privately in recent weeks.

Cashel auctioneer Nicholas Maher is handling the sale of some fine properties in south Tipp.

However, Mr Maher doesn't confine his attentions solely to south Tipp. He recently wandered west into West Cork where he sold, prior to auction, the 59.3ac residential farm at Clondrohid near Macroom.

A solicitor acting for a client bought the place for over €10,000/ac.

The property included a fine traditional two storey farmhouse in need of attention, an extensive range of old farm sheds in various states of repair, plenty of road frontage, multiple access points and over 50ac of good West Cork land.

The place also has milking potential having been a dairy farm at one time.

Mr Maher said the holding is located in strong farming country and would be attractive to a range of customers, including people with an interest in the house on a few acres.

Also Read

The residence has a roadside location and could be separated from the rest of the holding. Built in 1910, it is structurally sound but hasn't been lived in for quite some time and needs refurbishment.

Likewise, the farm buildings are in need of a lot of work and although containing the remnants of a dairy operation, they are not quite fit for modern farm use.

The land is good undulating agricultural ground that is fertile and well farmed having been rented for a number of years.

It has extensive road frontage with numerous access points and in the event of obtaining proper planning permission, there could be scope for residential development.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The 42ac farm is located at Carhue near Bandon

Three prime parcels of land go up for sale in west Cork
Tullyallen, Co Louth

See the 75ac farm that's being guided at €40,000/ac

Bidding battle sees Kerry farm go for €16,000/ac

Gallery: See the 190 acre Laois farm let on a 10-year lease
Woodbrook House located close to Shinrone on the Offaly/Tipperary border

Off the beaten track elegance in Co Offaly - Georgian residence on 62ac guided at...
Image: Dick Barry auctioneers

Strong interest from 'local milk men' expected for prime 105ac north Cork...
It may see farmers’ sons and daughters who are working in nearby towns, rather than on the farm, able to build in the locality.

Restrictions on farmer's sons and daughters building on their land to be...


Top Stories

Work permits for farm workers from outside the EU to be prioritised due to...
Timber sales at the end of a 33-year rotation should yield €7,000 to €9,000/ac at today’s prices

Farmers encouraged to make the most of rising timber prices
(Stock picture)

Do we have to leave our son anything in our will?
Sprayer boom

What are the key areas to watch out for when buying a second-hand crop...
Montclare Lopez. Image: ICBF

ICBF place five bulls on the market with reserve of €2,500
Timeless: Winterage in the Burren, Co Clare

Watch: Incredible drone footage of farming in the Burren
Minister for Agriculture, Food & Marine, Michael Creed T.D., met with his UK counterpart, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove M.P. at DEFRA HQ London.

Creed meets UK Agriculture Secretary as hopes of Brexit transition deal...