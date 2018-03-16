Big Cork holding with dairy potential sells privately prior to auction

The place was due to be sold at auction at the end of this month but sold privately in recent weeks.

However, Mr Maher doesn't confine his attentions solely to south Tipp. He recently wandered west into West Cork where he sold, prior to auction, the 59.3ac residential farm at Clondrohid near Macroom.

Cashel auctioneer Nicholas Maher is handling the sale of some fine properties in south Tipp.

The property included a fine traditional two storey farmhouse in need of attention, an extensive range of old farm sheds in various states of repair, plenty of road frontage, multiple access points and over 50ac of good West Cork land.

A solicitor acting for a client bought the place for over €10,000/ac.

The place also has milking potential having been a dairy farm at one time.

Mr Maher said the holding is located in strong farming country and would be attractive to a range of customers, including people with an interest in the house on a few acres.