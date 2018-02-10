Farm Ireland
A 'steal' in west Cork - property with big potential on the market for €395k

Skeagh House
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

For much of the 20th century the important institutions in rural parishes included the school, the church and the creamery.

In a place called Skeagh near Skibbereen not far from Church Cross the schoolmaster's house and the creamery (located next door) were bought and renovated by a couple from the UK.

The newcomers breathed new life into these former cornerstones of rural community and now the fruit of their labours is for sale.

It comprises a fully modernised home, a cottage with tourism potential and a serviced space for studios or workshops all in one location. The private treaty guide price of €395,000 is described by Henry O'Leary as 'a steal.'

Located 8km from Ballydehob and 9km from Skibbereen the complex at Skeagh took a few years to put together.

The old schoolmaster's house was bought first by the hardworking UK couple who proceeded to renovate it to a high standard.

Skeagh House 2
When the creamery next door came up for sale they bought it and transformed the main building into a studio and workshop. In the yard they built an architect-designed cottage with an open are downstairs heated by a solid fuel stove.

This room includes a kitchenette, living and dining space along with an ensuite bedroom while upstairs is a study that could possibly be used as a second bedroom. The place is as new and finished to a high standard well kitted out with wooden floors and finishings.

The schoolmaster's house is beautifully finished in wood panelled walls and the best of fixtures and fittings. The accommodation includes a spacious living - dining and kitchen area with a double wood burning stove.

The kitchen is fully fitted with a four-door Firebird oil cooker fitted with a condenser boiler while a back kitchen with all modern kitchen appliances is to the rear. A utility is accessed from outside and located adjacent to a car garage. Beside the back kitchen is a lovely conservatory while across the hallway is a study and a dining room with a solid oak floor leading to a sunroom that runs the width of the house.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, with one ensuite, along with a family bathroom.

Outside the 1,045sqft old creamery space is in three units. A flat-roof extension contains the studio with a solid fuel stove while the main part could be used for more than one workshop.

Behind the house and the cottage is lovely garden area carefully laid out and tended to.

Henry O'Leary regards this as one of the finest properties in his portfolio at the moment. "It has huge potential as a modern family home with commercial prospects in terms of holiday home rental and commercial rental for the workspaces.

"It isn't everybody it will suit but for someone with a bit of vision and drive it will be a great acquisition and the price is right," he said

