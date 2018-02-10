A 'steal' in west Cork - property with big potential on the market for €395k
For much of the 20th century the important institutions in rural parishes included the school, the church and the creamery.
In a place called Skeagh near Skibbereen not far from Church Cross the schoolmaster's house and the creamery (located next door) were bought and renovated by a couple from the UK.
The newcomers breathed new life into these former cornerstones of rural community and now the fruit of their labours is for sale.
It comprises a fully modernised home, a cottage with tourism potential and a serviced space for studios or workshops all in one location. The private treaty guide price of €395,000 is described by Henry O'Leary as 'a steal.'
Located 8km from Ballydehob and 9km from Skibbereen the complex at Skeagh took a few years to put together.
The old schoolmaster's house was bought first by the hardworking UK couple who proceeded to renovate it to a high standard.
When the creamery next door came up for sale they bought it and transformed the main building into a studio and workshop. In the yard they built an architect-designed cottage with an open are downstairs heated by a solid fuel stove.
This room includes a kitchenette, living and dining space along with an ensuite bedroom while upstairs is a study that could possibly be used as a second bedroom. The place is as new and finished to a high standard well kitted out with wooden floors and finishings.