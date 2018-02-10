For much of the 20th century the important institutions in rural parishes included the school, the church and the creamery.

A 'steal' in west Cork - property with big potential on the market for €395k

In a place called Skeagh near Skibbereen not far from Church Cross the schoolmaster's house and the creamery (located next door) were bought and renovated by a couple from the UK.

The newcomers breathed new life into these former cornerstones of rural community and now the fruit of their labours is for sale. It comprises a fully modernised home, a cottage with tourism potential and a serviced space for studios or workshops all in one location. The private treaty guide price of €395,000 is described by Henry O'Leary as 'a steal.'

Located 8km from Ballydehob and 9km from Skibbereen the complex at Skeagh took a few years to put together. The old schoolmaster's house was bought first by the hardworking UK couple who proceeded to renovate it to a high standard.

Skeagh House 2