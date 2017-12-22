With the interminable talk about a hard and soft Brexit it is easy to forget that life goes on no matter what side of the border you are on.

€1.3m is the asking price for a top quality beef and tillage farm with over 18,000sqft of livestock sheds

The existing demarcation line is 'soft' and farmers at both sides have exactly the same struggles and farm under much the same conditions. Whatever the future holds, land on both sides of the divide will continue to be highly valued.

A fine 105ac residential farm overlooking Lough Foyle and across the water from the Inishowen Peninsula should attract buyers from far and wide. The property includes a well-finished four-bedroom residence, an extensive range of modern sheds and 105ac of arable land with entitlements. The property is on the market by private treaty with offers accepted by Savills. It can be bought in two lots or as an entire with a guide price of €1.3m (£1.15m).

The farmhouse extends to 2,400sqft

It is a mixed arable and livestock operation located at 44 Killylane, Eglinton, Co Derry, about 12km from the city with the regional airport just over 1km away. The residence is a lovely two storey farmhouse extending to 2,409sqft. The accommodation includes a kitchen/dining room finished with lovely brick and woodwork, a drawing room and a spacious sun-room with great views out over Lough Foyle. The sleeping accommodation includes an ensuite master bedroom and three other bedrooms and a bathroom.