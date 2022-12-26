Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farms of the year – a month-by-month look back at some of the stand-out land sales of 2022

Style and substance: Parkstown House on 182ac at Ballivor has it all for tillage, beef and dairy farming Expand
This 148ac residential dairy farm at Clarina in Co Limerick sold for €2.85m Expand
Described as &lsquo;a ploughman&rsquo;s dream&rsquo; this 140ac farm at Termonfeckin in Co Louth was sold to a tillage farmer. Expand
Generous gravel and sand deposits contributed to the €44,627/ac paid for this farm at Ballineen in West Cork Expand
At 341ac Fortgranite estate at Baltinglass in Co Wicklow was one of the larger farms on sale in 2022. Expand
Primrose Park is 152ac tillage farm at Kilsallaghan on the Meath/Dublin border Expand
The 234ac residential holding at Columbcille, Thomastown. Expand
A gem in the Galtees, Knockara stud has bred winning horses and produced award-winning pâté Expand
The 220ac sheep farm at Bolisheen, Corrundulla Expand
The ruined Doonass House, on 116ac on the banks of the Shannon, sold for €1.65m Expand
Lumville Stud on 218ac in Offaly came with top-class accommodation for horse and rider. Expand
Bellevue House, a two-storey over-semi-basement mansion, was built in 1750 Expand
The six-bedroom house was built in 1777 Expand

Close

Style and substance: Parkstown House on 182ac at Ballivor has it all for tillage, beef and dairy farming

Style and substance: Parkstown House on 182ac at Ballivor has it all for tillage, beef and dairy farming

This 148ac residential dairy farm at Clarina in Co Limerick sold for €2.85m

This 148ac residential dairy farm at Clarina in Co Limerick sold for €2.85m

Described as &lsquo;a ploughman&rsquo;s dream&rsquo; this 140ac farm at Termonfeckin in Co Louth was sold to a tillage farmer.

Described as ‘a ploughman’s dream’ this 140ac farm at Termonfeckin in Co Louth was sold to a tillage farmer.

Generous gravel and sand deposits contributed to the €44,627/ac paid for this farm at Ballineen in West Cork

Generous gravel and sand deposits contributed to the €44,627/ac paid for this farm at Ballineen in West Cork

At 341ac Fortgranite estate at Baltinglass in Co Wicklow was one of the larger farms on sale in 2022.

At 341ac Fortgranite estate at Baltinglass in Co Wicklow was one of the larger farms on sale in 2022.

Primrose Park is 152ac tillage farm at Kilsallaghan on the Meath/Dublin border

Primrose Park is 152ac tillage farm at Kilsallaghan on the Meath/Dublin border

The 234ac residential holding at Columbcille, Thomastown.

The 234ac residential holding at Columbcille, Thomastown.

A gem in the Galtees, Knockara stud has bred winning horses and produced award-winning pâté

A gem in the Galtees, Knockara stud has bred winning horses and produced award-winning pâté

The 220ac sheep farm at Bolisheen, Corrundulla

The 220ac sheep farm at Bolisheen, Corrundulla

The ruined Doonass House, on 116ac on the banks of the Shannon, sold for €1.65m

The ruined Doonass House, on 116ac on the banks of the Shannon, sold for €1.65m

Lumville Stud on 218ac in Offaly came with top-class accommodation for horse and rider.

Lumville Stud on 218ac in Offaly came with top-class accommodation for horse and rider.

Bellevue House, a two-storey over-semi-basement mansion, was built in 1750

Bellevue House, a two-storey over-semi-basement mansion, was built in 1750

The six-bedroom house was built in 1777

The six-bedroom house was built in 1777

/

Style and substance: Parkstown House on 182ac at Ballivor has it all for tillage, beef and dairy farming

Jim O'Brien

The most dangerous speech you can make is the ‘thank you’ speech. An omission can destroy years of good work and burn up a lifetime of goodwill.

I once got sound advice on this from an old parish priest who said, “mention no one and you’ll miss no one”.

Most Watched

Privacy