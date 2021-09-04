Farmland sales flying high in cyber space

A Westmeath businessman with farming, equestrian and aviation interests is believed to be the new owner of a 111ac residential farm with extensive outbuildings at Addinstown near Delvin on the Meath/Westmeath border.

The farm sold at hybrid auction recently for €1.51m with the final price exceeding the guide by €500,000.

Located 5km from Athboy and 6km from Delvin, the residential holding was farmed for tillage dairying and grazing.

Expand Close Some of the extensive outbuildings on the property at Addinstown on the Meath/Westmeath border / Facebook

Whatsapp Some of the extensive outbuildings on the property at Addinstown on the Meath/Westmeath border

The lands, recently reseeded, are divided by the public road providing plenty of road frontage on both sides.

The yard is a combination of new and older buildings while the house is a solid, three bedroom bungalow in need of refurbishment.

At auction Raymond Potterton auctioneers offered the first lot, comprised of the house on 12ac, and this opened at 200k. With four bidders in contention it went up in tranches of €10,000 until it held at €260,000.

Expand Close The 111ac farm at Addinstown near Delvin made €500,000 more than its guide / Facebook

Whatsapp The 111ac farm at Addinstown near Delvin made €500,000 more than its guide

The second and largest lot, made up of 72ac with plenty of road frontage, attracted no bids. A 25ac parcel, opened at €170,000 and three bidders drove it to €210,000 where it held. A combination of lots 1 and 2 comprised of the house and yard on 84ac opened at €800,000 and was driven to €900,000 before it held.

Expand Close The house at Addinstown is a solid three bedroom bungalow in need of modernisation and refurbishment, / Facebook

Whatsapp The house at Addinstown is a solid three bedroom bungalow in need of modernisation and refurbishment,

The entire on 111 ac opened at €1.12m and with four bidders in the chase the price climbed swiftly to €1.17m. As a wide gap opened between the entire and the lots the place went on the market in its entirety at €1.43m. It sold for €1.51m to a solicitor bidding online.

Stephen Barry of Pottertons described the €13,600/ac as a great price for Westmeath land but was tightlipped regarding the identity of the new owner. Other sources understand it to be a local businessman with farming, equestrian and aviation interests.

Enfield

A 52ac non-residential holding near Enfield in Co Meath made €460,000 at a hybrid online and in person auction recently. Located at Ballynakill, Rathcore the property was guided by Raymond Potterton auctioneers at €400,000.

Expand Close The 52ac of land at Enfield made €8,850/ac. / Facebook

Whatsapp The 52ac of land at Enfield made €8,850/ac.

Situated 4km from Enfield, the farm is laid out in three large fields with good road frontage. A yard on the property includes an extensive slatted shed comprised of ten double links of slatted accommodation and a central feeding passage.

At auction proceedings opened when Stephen Barry of Pottertons accepted an offer of €350,000. The price rose in tranches of €20,000, €10,000 and €5,000 until it reached €445,000. The place went on the market at that point and bidding continued until the hammer fell at €460,000. A local farmer with business interests won the day.

Summerhill

Not far away Trim auctioneer, Thomas Potterton sold a 47.5ac residential farm at Dangan Summerhill for €635,000 or almost €13,370/ac.

Located 3km from Summerhill the property includes a range of good farm buildings and a structurally sound, two-storey house that could do with renovation.

Expand Close The farm at Mill Rd Summerhill came with a substantial yard / Facebook

Whatsapp The farm at Mill Rd Summerhill came with a substantial yard

The land is made up of good grazing ground with plenty of road frontage on to the Mill Road and a cul-de-sac. An 7.5ac parcel was offered separately.

At an outdoor auction at the Property Exchange, Trim Mr Potterton offered the property in its lots. The house on 40ac opened at €300,000 and three bidders carried the price quickly to €380,000. The 7.5ac parcel opened at €70,000 and three different bidders drove this to €120,000.

With a combined €500,000 on board the auctioneer switched attention to the entire, which was bid from €510,000 to €540,000.

The action went back and forth between the lots and the entire until a bid of €635,000 on the latter saw it go on the market where it sold for that figure. The new owner is a local businessman with farming interests.