Farmland sales flying high in cyber space

Successful auctions are the flavour of the moment as most properties brought to the public forum are selling on the day

The two-storey house on the farm at Mill Road, Summerhill, Co Meath Expand
Some of the extensive outbuildings on the property at Addinstown on the Meath/Westmeath border Expand
The 111ac farm at Addinstown near Delvin made €500,000 more than its guide Expand
The house at Addinstown is a solid three bedroom bungalow in need of modernisation and refurbishment, Expand
The 52ac of land at Enfield made €8,850/ac. Expand
The farm at Mill Rd Summerhill came with a substantial yard Expand
The land at Mill Rd Summerhill is described as gently undulating grassland Expand

Jim O'Brien

A Westmeath businessman with farming, equestrian and aviation interests is believed to be the new owner of a 111ac residential farm with extensive outbuildings at Addinstown near Delvin on the Meath/Westmeath border.

The farm sold at hybrid auction recently for €1.51m with the final price exceeding the guide by €500,000.

Located 5km from Athboy and 6km from Delvin, the residential holding was farmed for tillage dairying and grazing.

