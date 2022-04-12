Farmland prices to rise by 6pc this year, rents to jump 10pc

The price of good land showed the biggest increase in 2021 - up by an average of 17pc nationally from €9,381/ac to €10,962/ac.

Farmland prices are forecast to rise by 6pc on average in 2022, according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland / Teagasc Agricultural Land Market Review and Outlook Report 2022.

In a major new survey, chartered surveyors, auctioneers, and valuers, operating in the agricultural and rental markets say sales activity was boosted by the exit from covid restrictions and they predict prices will continue to rise, underpinned by strong demand and a continuing low supply of land for sale.

The price of good land showed the biggest increase in 2021 - up by an average of 17pc nationally from €9,381/ac to €10,962/ac. The price of all non-residential land, on holdings of less than 50ac also showed significant increases. In Munster prices were up 14pc, in Leinster they rose by 12pc while the increase in Connacht/Ulster was 5pc.

It found that national average non-residential farmland prices in 2021 range from €5,308/ac for poor quality land to €10,962/ac for good land, with the most expensive land was in Kildare where good quality land fetched an average of €15,350/ac up from €13,600/ac last year.

However, the upward arc is not uniform. While the average price of poor-quality land may be up on smaller holdings in the three regions, nationally, the average price for poor-quality land dropped from €5,900/ac in 2020 to €5,308/ac last year, a fall of 10pc. This decline can be attributed to price developments for larger parcels of poor land in Munster and in some parts of Connacht/Ulster.

The cheapest farmland was in Leitrim where poor quality land on holdings under 50 acres was valued at an average of €2,760/ac.

On the rental market, SCSI agents expect national rental prices to increase by 10pc this year. Last year average land rental prices increased by between 18pc to 29pc in Leinster depending on land use and demand for rented ground remains strong with rents this year expected to rise by 10pc nationally.

James Lee, Chair of the SCSI’s Rural Agency Committee said the lifting of covid restrictions boosted sales activity and market confidence.

“In our survey 53pc of SCSI agents reported an increase in the volume of land sold when compared to the previous year while 24pc reported that the volume of land sold remained the same. In addition, two thirds of valuers reported an increase in the percentage of valuation requests for the transfer of land. This is up from 43pc in 2020. These are positive trends and show confidence in the market from sellers and buyers.”