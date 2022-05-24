Farmer rents State-bought €30m Thornton Hall for just €200 a month

The controversial 150ac Thornton Hall farm bought by the State for almost €30m or €200,000/ac in 2005 is now being rented to a farmer for just €200 per month.

Initially purchased for a planned 1,400-capacity super-prison, the north Co Dublin project never got off the ground due to the economic crash.

In total, over €50m has been spent on the project, including additional land purchases, road access development costs and the provision of water, telecommunications and sewage services.

In 2015, the farm was valued at just €2.4m, and is currently valued at €6.5m based on its agricultural zoning.

Following several of what the Prison Service described as “incursions” on the lands in 2018/19, which resulted in significant additional costs being incurred, it was decided to have a continuous presence on the site to deter any further trespass.

In April 2019, an advertisement to tender for a grazing licence arrangement was issued and an initial licence was signed in June 2019 for a period of six months for a nominal fee of €200 per month.

This licence has been extended for six-month periods since then, with the latest licence agreed for three months up to July 2022.

The Prison Service said since the arrangement was put in place, there have been no further trespass/incursion incidents.

Of the 150ac farm, just 40ac are now of interest to the Prison Service, Ms Oonagh McPhillips, Secretary General of the Department of Justice, told a recent meeting of the Public Accounts Committee.

“The remainder of the site is available for development by the State. We flagged this in 2015 and 2016 to Fingal County Council and we had a detailed discussion about the site’s proximity, or lack thereof, to Ashbourne,” she said.

“The council feels it is outside their zones in respect of being suitable for housing.”

Referring to the original cost of the land, she added: “I have heard people who are more expert on land value than me refer to that period, from 2004 to 2006, as the silly season in terms of land value.

“Certainly, when one looks at this exercise, it appears this way.”