Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmer rents State-bought €30m Thornton Hall for just €200 a month

Thornton Hall prison site in North County Dublin has now been rented to a farmer. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Thornton Hall prison site in North County Dublin has now been rented to a farmer. Photo: Mark Condren

Thornton Hall prison site in North County Dublin has now been rented to a farmer. Photo: Mark Condren

Thornton Hall prison site in North County Dublin has now been rented to a farmer. Photo: Mark Condren

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The controversial 150ac Thornton Hall farm bought by the State for almost €30m or €200,000/ac in 2005 is now being rented to a farmer for just €200 per month.

Initially purchased for a planned 1,400-capacity super-prison, the north Co Dublin project never got off the ground due to the economic crash.

Most Watched

Privacy