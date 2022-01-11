Farm property price survey 2021: Smaller holdings drive per-acre average to €13,296/ac

This coastal land was part of an 80ac farm at Easkey in Co Sligo that made €892,000 or €11,000/ac at auction

The largest holding sold at auction was a 247ac residential farm at Ringtown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath that made €2.79m or €11,300/ac

Castleroe House on 165ac made €3.235m and was the only property sold at auction to surpass €3m

This 79ac farm at Kilpeacon, Crecora, Co Limerick was the venue for the 1991 Ploughing Championships and sold for €1.42m

Expensive smaller holding: This 18ac parcel of roadside ground at Batterstown, Co Meath made €50,000/ac

Covid and its vagaries dominated all aspects of life in 2021, but the farmland market put in a strong performance.

This is due in no small measure to the blossoming of the online auction, a development driven on by Covid restrictions.

The market recovered from a slow start to end the year in hectic fashion, with record prices being paid right up to Christmas.

The number of auctions increased 96pc on 2020, with an increase of 17pc in the volume of land sold under the hammer.

The amount of money generated by sales increased by 34pc to €73.4m, delivering an average price of €13,296/ac, up 14pc on the 2020 average.

The major development in auction sales was the adoption by auctioneers of the online model. Even those most resistant to the idea embraced it once they saw it producing results for their peers.

Of the 112 public auctions recorded in this survey, more than 73pc were held online or were hybrid events — a combination of in-person and online sales.

Expand Close The largest holding sold at auction was a 247ac residential farm at Ringtown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath that made €2.79m or €11,300/ac / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The largest holding sold at auction was a 247ac residential farm at Ringtown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath that made €2.79m or €11,300/ac

Those not online were held outdoors on the land or in large indoor spaces. Few were held in the traditional auction rooms or local hotels.

The online auction changed the dynamics of land sales. It opened them to a global audience of customers, particularly to Irish emigrants in the UK, the Middle East and Australia who became regular players in the market.

The amount of land sold at auction throughout the country in 2021 came to 5,521ac, up 17pc on last year’s total.

The money generated by these sales, however, is 34pc ahead of the previous year’s amount.

Expand Close This 79ac farm at Kilpeacon, Crecora, Co Limerick was the venue for the 1991 Ploughing Championships and sold for €1.42m / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 79ac farm at Kilpeacon, Crecora, Co Limerick was the venue for the 1991 Ploughing Championships and sold for €1.42m

It is also interesting to note that, at 112, the number of auctions held in 2021 was nearly double the 2020 figure, yet the amount of land sold was only 17pc up.

Dairy farmers were the main drivers of sales. According to Stephen Barry of Pottertons, Navan with the rising cost of fertiliser, nitrates restrictions and the cost of letting land, some dairy farmers are calculating that it would be cheaper, in the long run, to buy land and farm it extensively.

All auctioneers reported the return to the farmland market of investors and local business interests.

It was the year of the expensive smaller holding. . In fact, the most expensive piece of farmland was an 18ac parcel of roadside ground at Batterstown, Co Meath, which made €905,000 or €50,000/ac at an auction conducted by Coonans.

Expand Close Castleroe House on 165ac made €3.235m and was the only property sold at auction to surpass €3m / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Castleroe House on 165ac made €3.235m and was the only property sold at auction to surpass €3m

The average size of farm sold at auction in 2021 was 49ac, compared to 83ac in 2020.

Only 10 farms sold were greater than 100ac, while 31 were between 50 and 100ac; 71 farms sold were under 50ac.

As usual there were many regional variations, not least in the per-acre price. South Leinster came out on top at a staggering €16,110/ac. However, 80pc of the properties sold in the region were less than 50ac, underlining how smaller land parcels generate higher per-acre prices.

The 44 auctions recorded in the sunny southeast realised €27.195m, an increase of 22pc on the previous year, while the acreage sold came to 1,688ac, up 14pc.

North Leinster had a great year with a large volume of sales, particularly in Westmeath and Longford.

Prices in these counties smashed records, with a farm near Mullingar making €18,500/ac, while a holding near Granard in Co Longford made over €17,000/ac.

At 2,547ac North Leinster recorded the highest volume of land sold, an increase of 9pc on the previous year.

The highest volume of money was also generated in the region, with a total of €32.136m recorded, while the €12,617 average/ac price was 16pc up on the 2020 figure.

Of the 10 farms greater than 100ac sold in the country last year, six were in North Leinster.

Munster had a small but lucrative land auction scene in 2021: the 14 auctions recorded in the national papers disposed of 854ac of Munster land. This was a 37pc increase on the volumes sold in 2020, but the €10.461m generated by the sales represented a 114pc rise.

The province also saw a 57pc increase in the per-acre price, with an average of €12,249/ac recorded.

The average size of farm sold came to 61ac, while the 14 auctions was up from 10 recorded in 2020.

Expand Close This coastal land was part of an 80ac farm at Easkey in Co Sligo that made €892,000 or €11,000/ac at auction / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This coastal land was part of an 80ac farm at Easkey in Co Sligo that made €892,000 or €11,000/ac at auction

Connacht/Ulster saw 432ac of land sold under the hammer, up 61pc on 2020. The amount of money came to €3.62m, up 49pc, and while the average per-acre price of €8,380 is down 7pc, it is significantly ahead of prices in 2019, 2018 and 2017.

It is important to note that private treaty is by far the most popular method of sale in Connacht/Ulster, where there is a lively market in the sale of smaller parcels of land.