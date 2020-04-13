Fantasy farm for €10m: Buyers with deep pockets are sought for the 1,000ac of prime grazing and tillage ground

Voices across the water these days are going all Churchillian as they try to rekindle the ‘Blitz spirit’ in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The man himself and his family were frequent visitors on hunting trips to Knockdrin Castle and its estate in Co Westmeath in the era before the War of Independence.

The property is for sale by private treaty. While the entire comes to 1,180ac, the castellated house and 500ac are being offered with a guide of €5m. An additional 500ac can be included with the castle, bringing the land total for this lot to 1,000ac and the guide to €10m.

Located 3km from Crookedwood in Co Westmeath, the county town of Mullingar is about a 10-minute drive away.

Knockdrin was built by Sir Richard Levinge in Gothic Revival style around 1810 on the grounds of a ruined mediaeval castle, thought to date from 1550. The Levinges came to Ireland with the Williamites in the late 17th century and the property at one time extended to 12,000ac.

They remained at Knockdrin until 1946 when it was bought by an Irish American star of the silent movie era, Paddy Dunne-Cullinan. Best known for the film Irish Destiny, he was also a member of the Irish bobsleigh team that competed in the 1920 Winter Olympics at St Moritz, Switzerland.

In 1961 the estate was bought by Hans von Prondzynski and his wife Irene. A member of a long-established Prussian military family, von Prondzynski served as a captain in the German army during World War II. Their son Ferdinand, a renowned academic, was president of Dublin City University between 2000 and 2010.

The estate was farmed actively by the family up to 1984 and included a dairy herd.

Forestry

As it currently stands there are 600ac of the entire in commercial forestry, first planted in the 1980s and much of it replanted. A portion of 450ac leased on a con-acre basis is mainly in tillage, carrying a rapeseed crop and the balance in permanent pasture.

About 100ac is in water that includes the 80ac Lough Drin, Lough Brittas, Lough Fons and the River Gaine.

The house, outbuildings gardens and roadways makes up for the rest.

An extensive range of outbuildings includes equestrian facilities, stables, fodder facilities, along with a beef unit and a dairy unit. The farming facilities are substantial with some newer buildings but much of them not developed since 1984.

According to David Ashmore of selling agents Sotheby’s, the property can be bought in a range of combinations. The 500ac for sale with the castle consists of about 150ac in arable lands, 250ac in woodland along with Lough Drin.

The castle, its immediate gardens and the farmstead cover 10ac. The sale of the castle on a smaller holding of land may also be considered.

Knockdrin was substantially renovated 50 years ago and has been well maintained since but, given the passage of time, requires upgrading. Extending to 19.375 sq ft, the accommodation includes a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, ballroom and library.

There are seven principal bedrooms and five smaller bedrooms. The rooms are spacious and elegant throughout with an abundance of original decorative features, including a carved oak staircase and oaken doors. Further accommodation is found in four estate lodges and staff accommodation.

