Fancy living the good life? 4 small holdings that won't break the bank

The 14ac residential farm in Donegal has an asking price of €85,000
The 14ac residential farm in Donegal has an asking price of €85,000

Storm Powell

The recovery in the property market appears to be turning into another boom with the average price of  a semi-detached house nationally now costing over €230,000. But there is still value to be found in the farmland market.

Tourism potential in Donegal

A residential holding of 14ac at Cashlings, 4km from Kilcar in Co Donegal, comes with an asking price of €85,000.

The property, located a short walk from the Wild Atlantic Way, is situated around a traditional detached two-bed roomed cottage which is in need of modernisation. A large detached stone outbuilding, previously used as a cow byre has redevelopment potential.

The present owner initially considered developing the property as an Airbnb property but put it on the market two months ago.

Auctioneer Rory Dorrian of DNG Dorrian, says that this property would be ideal for a young farmer looking to develop a small holding. It is also suitable as a holiday home or tourism. “Over 60pc of the sales in this area are for holiday homes,” Rory says “but, due to the uncertainty of Brexit, interest is currently slow from UK and NI buyers.

Mayo lakelands

The Connacht Property Auction, in partnership with Gerry Rowland, auctioneer, is handling the sale of lands at Townacrick, Lahardaun, Ballina, Co Mayo. Comprising c29ac, the property includes a small amount of commonage and a three-bedroomed derelict cottage.

This holding, which comprises hilly lands, is situated in an attractive location near Lough Conn and is a 25 minutes’ drive from Ballina.

Offers over €99,000 are being sought and it is expected to make up to €120,000.

Olde-worlde style in Cavan

An olde worlde two-bedroomed cottage on 9.5ac is for sale at a guide price of €180,000 at Lacken, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

This two-bedroomed house in Cavan is guided at €180,000
This two-bedroomed house in Cavan is guided at €180,000

The property situated about 3kms from Ballinagh, near Gowna village, is in a quiet and scenic area.

 Built over 100 years ago, the cottage is in need of modernisation and some renovation.

A variety of out-buildings includes an old-style hay barn and a large front garden.

Road frontage to three fields provides the potential  for site development.

Auctioneer Mark Hyland from Terry Hyland Estate Agents says “the cottage requires an investment of approximately €20,000. There is a lot of interest in potential homes at present as there is a lack of residential properties.”

Last chance in Cork?

Following a guide of €120,000, auctioneer Aidan O’Brien, JJ O’Brien & Son, has a sale agreed price of €188,000 for a 22ac property in Behenaugh, near Mitchelstown, Co Cork. It was sold in trust to a solicitor acting on behalf of two local farmers.

The Cork farm has an asking price of €188,000
The Cork farm has an asking price of €188,000

Nestling beneath the Galtee Mountains, the property is two miles from the Cork/Limerick border, close to Kilbehenny village and about five miles from Mitchelstown. There is a single-storey, two-bed roomed residence and  a range of outbuilding which have been vacant for some time and are in need of renovation. 

Aidan O’Brien says “the property has been on the market for the last six to eight weeks and there has been a steady interest. The land is of mixed quality and in need of attention. The price agreed has exceeded our expectations.”

Online Editors

