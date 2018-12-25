Fancy living the good life? 4 small holdings that won't break the bank

The recovery in the property market appears to be turning into another boom with the average price of a semi-detached house nationally now costing over €230,000. But there is still value to be found in the farmland market.

The recovery in the property market appears to be turning into another boom with the average price of a semi-detached house nationally now costing over €230,000. But there is still value to be found in the farmland market.

Tourism potential in Donegal

A residential holding of 14ac at Cashlings, 4km from Kilcar in Co Donegal, comes with an asking price of €85,000.

The property, located a short walk from the Wild Atlantic Way, is situated around a traditional detached two-bed roomed cottage which is in need of modernisation. A large detached stone outbuilding, previously used as a cow byre has redevelopment potential.

The present owner initially considered developing the property as an Airbnb property but put it on the market two months ago.

Auctioneer Rory Dorrian of DNG Dorrian, says that this property would be ideal for a young farmer looking to develop a small holding. It is also suitable as a holiday home or tourism. “Over 60pc of the sales in this area are for holiday homes,” Rory says “but, due to the uncertainty of Brexit, interest is currently slow from UK and NI buyers.

Mayo lakelands

The Connacht Property Auction, in partnership with Gerry Rowland, auctioneer, is handling the sale of lands at Townacrick, Lahardaun, Ballina, Co Mayo. Comprising c29ac, the property includes a small amount of commonage and a three-bedroomed derelict cottage.