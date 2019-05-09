Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 9 May 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Fall off in sales of land as leasing becomes more popular - report

stock picture
stock picture
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

The land market in Ireland saw increases in values, on average, of 12pc in the past 12 months, with long term leasing becoming more prevalent, particularly for younger entrants to agriculture.  

The findings are part of the Annual SCSI/Teagasc Agricultural Land Market Review & Outlook Report 2019, which also looks at land mobility issues within the agricultural sector.

Around the country, per acre land values in Leinster were amongst the highest at €10,946 followed by Munster at €9,373 and Connaught/Ulster at €6,696. The Connaught/Ulster market was particularly busy with 60pc of SCSI auctioneers reporting a higher volume of land sold in the region.

The most active class of sellers of agricultural land were executors or those making probate sales. Those who had inherited land but who had no desire to farm it were said to be either very active or somewhat active by 94pc of the respondents.

The report was launched at the RDS/Teagasc Land Mobility Seminar which examined policy and behavioural initiatives and the changes required for a more productive and sustainable agricultural sector.

With 30pc of farmers aged 65 years or older, many of whom have no succession plan in place this is a significant concern which featured at the event.

Miah McGrath of SCSI and auctioneer in Munster said: “The low level of sale transactions in the land market is one of the main reasons why long-term leasing is becoming a popular solution for landowners who no longer have a desire to farm all or a portion of the farm.

The report discusses price volatility and inclement weather challenges and how this has impacted on margins. Despite a challenging 2018, land prices, on average, have increased in value. Farming is a tough business to be in and difficult to sustain growth, however when rare opportunities arise for expanding the farm or buying neighbouring land that has come to market, demand can quickly result in higher prices. Land values are not always directly correlated with farm profits.”

Also Read

Commenting on the findings, Trevor Donnellan of Teagasc said: “Great work has been done by government in recent years to change the taxation treatment in agriculture to incentivise the transfer of land from one generation to the next. There is however more to be done in this area to further promote the various schemes and incentives to farmers of all ages so that any misconceptions about handing over managerial control or farm asset transfers are addressed at every opportunity.”

He said there is sometimes a stigma attached to some farmers whereby having the discussion about what happens the farm in the future is never discussed with family or a successor is never identified. 

"If we are serious about further professionalising the sector, more needs to be done to support and engage with all farmers to help them address these difficult discussions. This can be achieved, not just by Teagasc advisors, but by all other professionals involved in providing advice to farmers such as auctioneers, accountants and solicitors.”

On average, 50% of agents reported that the impact of the withdrawal of stamp duty relief has decreased the volume of sales in 2018, with one in four saying that they are ‘not sure’.  Overall, 60% of respondents think that drystock farmers will be the type of farmer that is more likely to sell land in 2019, which according to Teagasc results, is one of the less profitable sectors.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The farm is located at Beaufort close to Killarney and the Macgillycuddy Reeks

'It belongs to the children of Kerry' - Don't sell care home farm, Franciscan...

Clare grassland farm guided at €8,000/ac
Prumplestown House in Co Kildare was built as a hunting lodge for the Dukes of Leinster. It is on the market with extensive farming facilitie

Get behind the scenes: €4.5m is the asking price for stunning 298ac...
Long Term Leasing has proven to be the most popular arrangement type, mainly driven by the tax benefits to landowners

Breakdown of long-term leasing arrangements as rents soar
The residential stud farm is located in Castleshane, close to Adare and Croagh

No expense was spared on 74ac bloodstock breeding complex on the...

Tillage farm dubbed 'finest of Meath ground' on the market for €10,000/ac
The 72ac parcel of land is located at the Kilmurry Estate near Thomastown

Prime Kilkenny land with lots of potential


Top Stories

(stock photo)

Farmer awarded huge damages over infertile bull
File photo

Farmers face hold for funds due to TAMS demand
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Minister hints at issues getting beef support package over the line in EU
Dairy farmer and leader of the BRIDE biodiversity project, Donal Sheehan from Castlelyons, Co Cork.

'Every farmer should have nettles on their farm to improve biodiversity'- dairy...

Four handy-sized properties in Leinster up for sale with prices from...

Revenue clarifies tax relief worry for young farmers
Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer to the Year 2017 winners, Paula and Peter Hynes, with their daughters, Chloe, Georgie and Becky

Peter Hynes: Do Bord Bia deserve the criticism they get? I don't think so....