End of season farming sales in the west

Monks invariably chose good land for their monastic foundations and Abbeyknockmoy is no different.

Abbeyknockmoy gets its name from the local monastic site, home to the substantial ruins of a 12th century Cistercian monastery, built under the patronage of Cathal Croibhdhearg O'Connor, king of Connacht and brother of the last high king of Ireland, Rory (Ruaidhrí) O'Connor.

Located at Derreen, Abbeyknockmoy, the holding adjoins the main Galway to Roscommon road and is located in an active farming area.

The property is located within 35 minutes of Galway City and includes a spacious house, which is in need of refurbishment.

Accommodation includes a sitting room, living room, kitchen and three bedrooms, along with an open space that accommodated local court sittings.

There is a range of dated farm buildings to the rear of the property, while across the road, a 13.5ac parcel of the farmland has excellent road frontage.

The remainder of the land, extending to 24ac, is located behind the house and laid out in a series of good grazing fields.

According to the auctioneer, the property would be ideal for neighbouring farmers or would make an excellent hobby farm for anyone wishing to return to the area. The holding is on the private treaty market and open to offers.

Mayo farm lots

Staying in the west, Karl Fox of Fox and Gallagher is handling the sale of a 44ac farm at Ballymanagh and Knockanillaun near Crossmolina in Mayo.

The farm is described as a mix of grazing ground and forestry, and comes with an overall guide of €290,000.

Located within six minutes' drive of Crossmolina, the holding is a nine-minute drive from Ballina.

It is offered for sale in a series of lots. The first comprised of 8ac is in one field of top-class ground with road frontage and easy access to water and electricity. This lot is guided at €102,000.

The second lot is made up of three separate pieces extending to 21.7ac.

The land is of very mixed quality, with some forestry and a portion under tradable rights.

The front section has site potential and the overall parcel is guided at €62,000.

The third lot is made up of 11ac of high, dry land of good land quality. To the south, the land is connected to a slightly isolated plot with right of access. The auctioneer describes this as a powerful piece of land with most of it ideal for making silage or hay bales.

"The plot would make a great addition to an existing holding or as a fine standalone holding," said Karl Fox. The parcel is guided at €60,000.

A 3.45ac parcel makes up the fourth lot. With road frontage on two sides to the Ballina Road and the Ardagh Road, it is guided at €20,000.

The final piece is a 0.4ac plot with road frontage to the Ballina Road and the Ardagh Road, and comes with a guide of €5,000.

