East Galway farm with wide range of farm buildings guided at €495,000

A compact farm at Castleblakeney in Co Galway extending to 41.75ac with a completely renovated traditional farmhouse and a wide range of farm buildings is coming to the market by private treaty with a guide price of €495,000.

Located near Mount Hazel, the farm is 23km north west of Ballinasloe and 31km south east of Tuam in an active and productive farming area.

The house was completely renovated in 2012 and insulated with the latest in insulation technology. Set on a concrete yard the residence has accommodation that includes a reception hallway and a sitting room with a wooden floor, a solid fuel stove that has a cast iron and mahogany outset and coving. The living/dining room has a tiled floor and is heated by a Stanley solid fuel stove with a back boiler while the kitchen is fully fitted. There is also a downstairs bathroom with toilet, wash hand basin and shower.

Castleblakeny

Upstairs are two bedrooms of which one is ensuite along with a box room that has access to the attic. Out of doors the house has a large, lawned garden to the front. There is a wide range of farm buildings including a two-bay, back-to-back slatted shed with cubicles at one side. Along with cattle handling facilities there is also a two-column hayshed with a lean-to and a range of traditional outhouses in good condition while a large 45m X 20m modern shed is divided into three sections.