Don’t use unlicensed selling agents, property buyers are warned

Potential property buyers are being warned about using unlicensed sellers, after online portals Myhome.ie and Daft.ie agreed to not allow agents without licence numbers advertise on their sites.

Pat Davitt, CEO of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV), warned that unlicensed sellers are not covered by the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) compensation fund, in the event of an issue.

“A number of members have made IPAV aware that some unlicensed agents are advertising on property portals without displaying their licence number,” he said.

The PSRA (the statutory body with responsibility for licensing and regulating the property services sector in Ireland), he said, wrote to Daft.ie and Myhome.ie in recent weeks to highlight the issue and received assurances from both they would not run advertisements from clients that don’t provide a licence number. Further, according to Davitt, Brexit has impacted the situation for British and Northern Irish sellers, as agents in the UK can no longer use the EU rules to provide property agency services temporarily in Ireland. According to the PRSA, unlicensed property service providers are breaking the law and do not provide clients with any consumer protection. “The PSRA has a zero tolerance policy in relation to unlicensed property services providers. The Authority has previously successfully prosecuted unlicensed operators and will continue to pursue those who operate illegally. “Following discussions with Daft.ie, MyHome.ie and the Regulator, both portals have agreed not to allow agents who don’t produce their licence numbers to advertise in future.” According to the PSRA, its fund provides compensation to clients of licensees who have sustained a loss as a result of the dishonesty of a licensee. “Under Irish law anyone buying, selling, letting and managing property on behalf of someone else must hold a PSRA licence,” it says. “A person who engages a licensed PSP has access to the PSRA complaints process should they have an issue with their agent, as well as the right to make a claim on the sectorfunded compensation fund if there has been a financial loss through the dishonesty of the agent.” However, the compensation fund only applies if the licensee has a valid licence at the time the property service was provided.