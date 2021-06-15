Farming

Don’t use unlicensed selling agents, property buyers are warned

According to the PRSA, unlicensed property service providers are breaking the law and do not provide clients with any consumer protection

IPAV CEO Pat Davitt. Photo: Paul Sherwood Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Potential property buyers are being warned about using unlicensed sellers, after online portals Myhome.ie and Daft.ie agreed to not allow agents without licence numbers advertise on their sites.

Pat Davitt, CEO of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV), warned that unlicensed sellers are not covered by the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) compensation fund, in the event of an issue.

“A number of members have made IPAV aware that some unlicensed agents are advertising on property portals without displaying their licence number,” he said.

