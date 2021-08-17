Donegal island farm on the market as rural living demand brings price hike

Island paradise: The 116ac farm on Inch Island in Lough Swilly boasts ‘some of the best unspoilt sea views in Ireland, if not Europe’

The trend of working from home continues to see property demand in rural areas outstrip that in urban areas, and what might be the dream rural property has just come on the market.

Data from Sherry FitzGerald shows that land values increased by 2.1pc in the second quarter of the year, with prices cumulatively increasing by 3.2pc in the first six months of 2021.

This is the strongest rate of growth recorded over a six-month period since it started its Land Barometer in late 2013.

“The romantic notion of spending only seconds getting to your desk — rather than being stuck in traffic — and getting close to nature is making properties popular,” it said

A coastal 116-acre non-residential farm on Inch Island, between Derry and Buncrana, with panoramic views over Lough Swilly is sure to fit that criteria.

It has a guide price of €850,000 and according to auctioneer Dara Furey it offers “a real diamond in the rough for would-be purchasers. It has various locations which would make an excellent plot for a site, with sea views, (subject to planning permission)”.

The land, he says, “enjoys some of the best unspoilt sea views in Ireland, if not Europe”.

The land has not been properly worked for a long time other than to graze a small amount of sheep and would need a management plan, he says.

Last week, figures from the CSO showed how property prices have surged again with demand outside of Dublin, with prices in some rural areas up 14pc.

The Sherry FitzGerald data shows that the weighted average price of farmland in Ireland, excluding Dublin, stood at approximately €9,650 per acre. Price growth has been notable across much of the country, with the border region recording the largest increase, 7.7pc in the year to date. Similarly, the midlands, mid-west and mid-east also noted high levels of growth, 4.9pc, 3.8pc and 3.7pc respectively.

In terms of the different farm types, grassland values noted the greatest increase.

Prime grassland values grew by 3.2pc, with marginal grassland values increasing 3.7pc. By the end of June, the weighted average price of prime grassland nationally stood at approximately €10,850 per acre, with marginal grassland at €6,550 per acre.