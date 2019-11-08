Diverse Mayo land with big potential guided at €6k/ac

In 2018, about 700 transactions took place in the region involving around 11,000ac, meaning that the average size of holding sold was between 15ac and 20ac.

With these figures in mind, it is clear that a residential farm extending to 95.86ac between Castlebar and Westport in Mayo will create a stir in the local agricultural community. The property, with up to €6,000 per annum in entitlements, is to be sold by private treaty by Newport auctioneer, Frank Chambers, who is guiding the sale at €600,000 or just over €6,000/ac.

Located at Forkfield, Ayle, the property is 10km from Westport and 13km from Castlebar. Accessed by its own tree-lined avenue, the holding was once a dairy farm and, according to Mr Chambers, 70ac of the land is made up of excellent quality grassland and grazing ground. He describes it as suitable for dairy, beef, sheep or equestrian. A 26ac portion of the farm is regarded as summer grazing.