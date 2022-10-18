Farming

Developers lure farmers with special land deal to build homes

Glenveagh Properties to offer upfront sum just to make planning application

Glenveagh Properties co-founder and non-executive chairman John Mulcahy Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

One of the country’s largest homebuilders wants to entice farmers into partnerships that may see them get higher than normal prices for land.

In some cases Glenveagh Properties will be prepared to offer substantial non-refundable deposits to secure a farmer’s support for a project.

