Developers lure farmers with special land deal to build homes

One of the country’s largest homebuilders wants to entice farmers into partnerships that may see them get higher than normal prices for land.

In some cases Glenveagh Properties will be prepared to offer substantial non-refundable deposits to secure a farmer’s support for a project, which it describes as a “win-win” for both parties.

They have launched a campaign aimed at overcoming what it sees as “a huge fall-off” in the amount of development land coming to market.

The deals will see farmers paid an upfront sum on condition the developer can make a planning application. Glenveagh will then carry all the costs associated with a sizeable application to a local authority.

If permission for a development is granted the final sale price will be higher than what the farmer might have expected if he had sold at the beginning of the process.

“If the farmer sold the land today with issues in place (planning or lack of services), it would sell for x,” Glenveagh investment director Eoin Hughes told Independent.ie.

“Whereas if they come on the journey with us and we add value through the planning process or services, they will be paid a different figure as that value is added to the land.”

It comes as local authorities are set to release maps outlining which landowners will face a 3pc zoned land tax set to be introduced next year.

The tax will be based on the market value of the land, and the Department of Housing has indicated that there will be in the region 20,000-22,000 acres of land within the scope of the tax by end of 2022, with some 90pc understood to be currently in agricultural use.

Mr Hughes said the new tax is going to be ‘crucial’ to all owners of residential land and said it was something which they are “very mindful of”.

“The land tax has been coming for a while. It remains to be seen what impact it will have, but I would imagine that land owners across the country, if they get written to by the local authorities, are going to seek to do something about it,” he said, adding that Glenveagh believes it can maximise the value of the land should they wish to sell or develop it.

“Development land is the key raw material we need to develop homes for families. We are looking for landowners to come forward and we would like to partner with them.”

Traditionally, development land only becomes available when landowners decide to sell suitable land either privately or on the open market. Developers then buy the land and build houses.

Glenveagh is now seeking landowners to partner with them further through the development process.

It claims such partnerships are a ‘win-win’ for the landowner and the developer.

Mr Hughes said the value for Glenveagh was that it is not paying for that land up front and risking the planning not being approved, while he said the landowner is getting maximum value for his land and can still farm it until it’s ready to be developed.

“We have a planning team, a services team, a utilities team. We have the expertise in house to navigate those local constraints.

“We also have the financial resources, say if a sewer needs to be laid or a road needs to be delivered.

“Obviously, we want a farm as far up the food chain as possible because we want to be delivering homes next year and the year after, but we are not afraid of problems.”

In terms of the timeline for such deals, Mr Hughes said an agreement between Glenveagh and the landowner could be done in a number of weeks, “assuming there are no complex issues”.

However, he said planning could take “12 to 20 months”, depending on “site constraints and things like that”.

Mr Hughes said over the last 12 to 18 months, there has been a slowdown in the amount of land becoming available.

“That’s down to a number of factors but mainly the national planning framework, which has stalled the zoning of more land. We are not seeing land coming through,” he said.

The lack of land being zoned was also having an impact on development land prices, Mr Hughes said.

“Sites with planning permission are holding value; sites without planning or zoned land with service or road deficiencies, the value of that land has fallen in recent years because it’s hard to monetise that land,” he said.

Fictional case study: How a partnership might work

As a fictional example, Glenveagh completes a ‘subject to planning’ deal structure with the Corrigan family, who own land in a large regional town.

Following a short period of negotiations the following is agreed for a 25ac site:

Purchase price

€5,000,000, subject to a planning permission being obtained by Glenveagh at their cost.

A non-refundable deposit of €250,000.

Glenveagh obligations

Financial cost of achieving the planning permission.

Defined timelines.

Pay deposit on the exchange of contracts.

Complete sale following receipt of planning permission.

Corrigans’ obligations

Allow access to the lands for surveys and reports.

Provide consent letters for planning application.

Timing

Glenveagh has 24 months to obtain the planning grant.

On the grant of PP, the transaction closes.

Benefits of a subject to planning deal structure