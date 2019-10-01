Dairy farmers to the fore in the race for 214ac farm set up for a 'one-man operation'

Located at Riverstick, 13km from Cork City and 11km from Kinsale, the property is to be sold by private treaty with a guide price of €12,000 to €15,000/ac.

It is currently home to a herd of pedigree Herefords, and, according to Ernest Forde of Hodnett Forde auctioneers Clonakilty, it includes 208ac of top quality grazing ground, with 5ac to 6ac in mature forestry. "There isn't an inch of waste in the place," says Mr Forde.

The residence is a small bungalow in excellent condition, with accommodation that includes three bedrooms, a sitting room, kitchen and bathroom.

Self-contained: The farm is located at Riverstick, 13km from Cork city and 11km from Kinsale. The sale includes a modern bungalow and outbuildings that can house up to 200 cattle.

The yard is made up of a wide range of sheds capable of accommodating up to 200 cattle, along with ample space for machinery and fodder storage.

The buildings include two three-column, A-roofed slatted sheds with feeding shelters, one of which fronts a double, four-column round-roof shed with loose pens. Other buildings include three modern four-column, A-roof sheds, one with open bays for machinery storage along with a number of older sheds.

A silage pit and a grain silo are part of the yard that is on a concrete surface. All in all, there is 16,000 sq ft of shedding. A set of sturdy cattle pens for collecting, testing and loading cattle is located at the centre of the farm.

Reseeded

The land is laid out in a number of large fields, most of which were reseeded in recent years and are in the best of order with some road frontage. There is 3km of internal roadways servicing the entire farm.

"You can get to every single field without having to cross another," Mr Forde explains. "This farm is completely set up as a one-man operation, with all the conveniences. It could easily be converted to a dairy operation with the installation of a milking parlour."

The current owner is retiring from farming, having built up the enterprise over the years. The place has just come on the market and it will be interesting to watch its progress over the next few weeks. It is undoubtedly one of the more valuable farms to come up for sale this year and if it reaches the upper limits of its guide price, it could realise a sum in advance of €3.2m.

Indo Farming