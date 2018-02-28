Dairy boom driving surge in land loans
Loans for land sales have surged by 30pc, with the size of the parcels up by a quarter, according to figures released by Bank of Ireland.
The lender found the average loan approval increased by 2pc to €5,100/ac during 2017, with the average size of farmland approved for purchase standing at around 30ac.
The greatest demand for funding came from counties Cork, Tipperary and Westmeath.
It also concurs with a survey carried out by the Farming Independent which found strong sales in those counties, along with Tipperary.
Over €17,000/ac was paid for a 130ac farm in Golden, which was a premium per acre price for such a large holding.
Clonmel auctioneer John Fitzgerald of Dougan Fitzgerald said there is more activity in the Tipperary land market.
"We are doing quite a lot of land valuation for the banks at the moment and this is not a simple task," he said. "The dairy farmer is the most active customer but valuations are being done for customers across the sectors including tillage farmers."
Across the border in Cork Mick Barry of Fermoy auctioneers Dick Barry & Son, described sales and land valuations as "much busier". "It is no simple matter buying land nowadays, it is not a enough to have a good relationship with the local bank manager. You have to have a detailed business plan with five-year projections and the land has to be valued in detail," he said.