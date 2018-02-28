Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 28 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairy boom driving surge in land loans

Bank of Ireland HQ, Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2
Bank of Ireland HQ, Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Loans for land sales have surged by 30pc, with the size of the parcels up by a quarter, according to figures released by Bank of Ireland.

The lender found the average loan approval increased by 2pc to €5,100/ac during 2017, with the average size of farmland approved for purchase standing at around 30ac.

The greatest demand for funding came from counties Cork, Tipperary and Westmeath.

It also concurs with a survey carried out by the Farming Independent which found strong sales in those counties, along with Tipperary.

Over €17,000/ac was paid for a 130ac farm in Golden, which was a premium per acre price for such a large holding.

Clonmel auctioneer John Fitzgerald of Dougan Fitzgerald said there is more activity in the Tipperary land market.

"We are doing quite a lot of land valuation for the banks at the moment and this is not a simple task," he said. "The dairy farmer is the most active customer but valuations are being done for customers across the sectors including tillage farmers."

Across the border in Cork Mick Barry of Fermoy auctioneers Dick Barry & Son, described sales and land valuations as "much busier". "It is no simple matter buying land nowadays, it is not a enough to have a good relationship with the local bank manager. You have to have a detailed business plan with five-year projections and the land has to be valued in detail," he said.

Also Read

He said that despite the complicated process to borrow money, there is still much more activity in land sales.

Bank of Ireland said it also received a significant number of farm development finance applications last year.

It pointed out that a large proportion were weighted towards dairy, however, finance was also sought across beef, tillage, sheep, pig and poultry sectors for building upgrades, renovations and machinery.

Sean Farrell, head of agriculture at the bank, said it was a positive period for much of the agri-sector which helped fuel confidence and appetite for expansion, particularly for the dairy sector.

He said the record year for milk production and higher farmgate prices had resulted in higher cash flows and lower overdraft usage.

"Despite the threat of Brexit, agri enterprises are expanding where and when they can to maintain productivity, drive efficiency levels and enhance capability for the future," he said.

Mr Farrell said they expected to see continued expansion this year but a "rebalancing" of dairy with a reduction in milk prices, while there will be further growth in beef supplies.

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

It may see farmers’ sons and daughters who are working in nearby towns, rather than on the farm, able to build in the locality.

Restrictions on farmer's sons and daughters building on their land to be...
Images: Joseph Coogan

GALLERY: Oppertunity for 10-year lease of big Laois dairy unit with housing for...
Skeagh House

A 'steal' in west Cork - property with big potential on the market for €395k
Lisselan House comes with 315ac, 205ac of which is in tillage and grazing ground

In Pictures: Blackpudding millionaire snaps up Cork mansion on...
Expanding cow numbers and the nitrates directive have seen dairy farmers push land letting prices to over €300/ac

Hungry for land - Land letting prices hit over €300/ac but auctioneers warn...
Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.

Analysis: Key factors in how much to pay for a land lease in today's market
Grangebeg House on 64ac at Dunlavin Co Wicklow was sold by Jordan Auctioneers for a price in the region of €1.6m

Hobby farmers back in the land game


Top Stories

Picture: PA

Almost 800 farm contractors on standby to provide extra horsepower...
Former general secretary of the IFA Pat Smith

IFA to draw on reserve fund to settle Smith case
Spring Lamb lying in field in evening sun. Stock image.

Clean sheep policy vital for access to US and China
Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork last year Photo: John Delea

'Take action': Forest Service issue highest fire warning due to dry weather
Fianna Fáil’s amendment seeks to restrict the proposed cutting of hedgerows in August exclusively to road-side hedges.

Hedgecutting closed period comes into force this week
When ordering fuel be sure your supplier is filling your tank with winter grade

Top tips to keep your tractor running in cold weather
The UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove.

Farm support payments to be used to help the environment after...