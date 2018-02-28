Dairy boom driving surge in land loans

Loans for land sales have surged by 30pc, with the size of the parcels up by a quarter, according to figures released by Bank of Ireland.

The lender found the average loan approval increased by 2pc to €5,100/ac during 2017, with the average size of farmland approved for purchase standing at around 30ac.

The greatest demand for funding came from counties Cork, Tipperary and Westmeath. It also concurs with a survey carried out by the Farming Independent which found strong sales in those counties, along with Tipperary.

Over €17,000/ac was paid for a 130ac farm in Golden, which was a premium per acre price for such a large holding. Clonmel auctioneer John Fitzgerald of Dougan Fitzgerald said there is more activity in the Tipperary land market.