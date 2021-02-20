Farming

Country homes market ‘roaring’ back to Celtic Tiger demand levels

The 164ac Liss Ard estate near Skibberreen, Co Cork sold for €5m Expand

Jim O'Brien

There was a “huge bounce” in the sale of estates and country homes after the first Covid 19 lockdown restrictions lifted last May as buyers living in cities both in Ireland and abroad, sought to leave urban living behind.

The country homes market in Ireland roared for the first time since the boom,” reports the 2020 Sherry FitzGerald Agricultural Land Barometer.

Enquiries came in hard and fast from all over the world as properties that had been sitting unsold for a long time became the subject of competitive bidding and sold for considerably over the asking prices.

