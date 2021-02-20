Country homes market ‘roaring’ back to Celtic Tiger demand levels

The 164ac Liss Ard estate near Skibberreen, Co Cork sold for €5m

There was a “huge bounce” in the sale of estates and country homes after the first Covid 19 lockdown restrictions lifted last May as buyers living in cities both in Ireland and abroad, sought to leave urban living behind.

“The country homes market in Ireland roared for the first time since the boom,” reports the 2020 Sherry FitzGerald Agricultural Land Barometer.

Enquiries came in hard and fast from all over the world as properties that had been sitting unsold for a long time became the subject of competitive bidding and sold for considerably over the asking prices.

Among the headline country estate deals closed by Sherry Fitzgerald agents were: Glengarriff Castle, Co Cork (€2.75m guide price) Expand Close Glengarriff Estate PHOTO: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie / Facebook

Whatsapp Glengarriff Estate PHOTO: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie Situated on c87ac of woodlands and parklands, Glengarriff Castle has played host to the nobility and royalty, as well as famous writers and artists.

Liss Ard Estate, Co Cork (€5m guide price) One of the largest sales of the year, the 164ac estate near Skibberreen includes an impressive early Victorian mansion with several guest lodges, a private 40ac lake, and the “Irish Sky Garden” designed by world renowned James Turrell.

The Old Rectory, Co Laois (€1.1m guide price)

A two-storey Georgian residence, with 45ac of parkland and grazing ground located at Coolbanagher, Emo.

Rushwee House & Farm, Co Meath (€1.7m guide price) Expand Close Rushwee House / Facebook

Whatsapp Rushwee House

This two-storey period residence on 81ac is located just outside the village of Slane. Drumman House, Co Meath (€1.65m guide price) Expand Close Drumman House / Facebook

Whatsapp Drumman House

This property on 102ac near Duleek sold after on the books for a number of years.