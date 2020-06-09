Country getaway in heart of Dublin’s commuter belt guided at €650,000

Prime location: The 10.5ac holding is 2km from Celbridge and includes a single-storey residence on the edge of the property.

Two different auction mechanisms will be applied in the sales of two Kildare properties over the next few weeks.

Coonans are selling a 10.6ac residential holding online on their own auction site, Coonan Live, on June 17 while Jordans are selling a 65ac farm at Suncroft by public auction at the property on July 2.

The Coonan holding will make for an interesting sale. Property in the greater Dublin area should continue to command strong prices and a house on 10.5ac near Celbridge is certainly in the right place.

It can be bought in lots and is guided at a total of €650,000. The holding is set in a private rural setting at Ardrass 2km from Celbridge and includes a single-storey residence on the edge of the property. Phillip Byrne of Coonans says the house is in need of extensive refurbishment but will attract huge interest given its potential The land is the best of tillage ground currently under a cereal crop and laid out in a rectangular field with extensive frontage on to the R403. The first lot, made up of 4.8ac of tillage, includes the house and is guided at €450,000. The second lot is a non-residential 5.8ac piece in tillage with plenty of road frontage and guided at €200,000 or more than €34,500/ac. While both parcels will be of interest to farmers they are also expected to attract a wide range of customers. The property is to be offered for sale by online auction through www.coonanlive.com with lot 1 being sold between 12pm and 1pm on Wednesday, June 17 while lot two will be sold online on the same day, between 1pm and 2pm. Interested parties are asked to register with Coonans in good time before the sales.

Suncroft auction Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge are bringing to the market a 65.4ac farm with a derelict house at Ironhills, Suncroft, Co Kildare. The executor auction will take place on the property and is guided at €390,000 or about €6,000/ac. Located 6km from the villages of Nurney and 2.5km from Suncroft, the property is 10km from Kildare town, 11.5km from Newbridge and 7.5km from The Curragh, while the M7 and M9 are close by. The land is in grass and in several small divisions with some superb mature trees on the boundaries Although the land requires reclamation, the auctioneers say it would make an ideal site for a residence and yard subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission. The auction will be held outdoors on the property on Thursday, July 2 at 3pm.