Country getaway in heart of Dublin’s commuter belt guided at €650,000

Prime location: The 10.5ac holding is 2km from Celbridge and includes a single-storey residence on the edge of the property. Expand

Prime location: The 10.5ac holding is 2km from Celbridge and includes a single-storey residence on the edge of the property.

Jim O'Brien

Two different auction mechanisms will be applied in the sales of two Kildare properties over the next few weeks.

Coonans are selling a 10.6ac residential holding online on their own auction site, Coonan Live, on June 17 while Jordans are selling a 65ac farm at Suncroft by public auction at the property on July 2.

The Coonan holding will make for an interesting sale. Property in the greater Dublin area should continue to command strong prices and a house on 10.5ac near Celbridge is certainly in the right place.