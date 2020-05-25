Farming

Cork holding snapped up in minutes after farmyard sale

A traditional-style auction saw a 151ac farm near Macroom sell for €540,000 after 10 minutes of rapid bidding, reports Jim O'Brien

AUCTIONEERS have gone back to the traditional way of doing business as they work around the pandemic restrictions to keep land sales moving.

Last week Killian Lynch of Macroom held an auction in the farmyard of the property that was up for sale,

"This was a historic event and came about as a result of Covid 19," he said. "We were to have an auction at a hotel but had to cancel it due to social distancing.