Cork holding snapped up in minutes after farmyard sale

AUCTIONEERS have gone back to the traditional way of doing business as they work around the pandemic restrictions to keep land sales moving.

Last week Killian Lynch of Macroom held an auction in the farmyard of the property that was up for sale,

"This was a historic event and came about as a result of Covid 19," he said. "We were to have an auction at a hotel but had to cancel it due to social distancing.

"We decided the only way we could comply with social distancing was to hold the auction at the yard of the farm holding."

The property for sale was a 151ac residential farm at Glantane West, Carriganima, Macroom.

It came with entitlements to the value of €10,000 and a phone mast generating an annual income of €10,000 per year for next 10 years.

Described as mixed land with c80ac designated a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) for hen harriers, the property was guided at €400,000.

On the day up to 20 people attended the auction. When proceedings opened at €400,000 three bidders showed cause immediately.

The bidding increased in tranches of €10,000 before the place went on the market at €520,000 and the hammer fell at €540,000. It was bought in trust for an undisclosed buyer.

"The sale was over in 10 minutes," said Killian Lynch. "There were up to seven serious customers in the yard but the auction took off so fast and climbed so quickly, four of the interested parties didn't get a chance to bid."

He was delighted with the result and the event.

"From speaking to locals it has been a long number of years since this tradition of selling the farm on the farm has happened.

"Going by the success of the auction I think we will be doing more of the traditional route in the future," he said

40ac at Milleens

In other sales Mr Lynch sold a 40ac residential farm at Milleens, Macroom. The holding was brought to the market in February and final offers were sought by April 23.

Guided at €450,000 the auctioneer reports that it sold in three lots and made in the region of the guide price.

The purchasers were local and the land is described as top-quality ground.

74ac at Annighinhy

A 74ac farm at Annighinhy, Ballinagree, Macroom with farm buildings and a derelict cottage also sold recently following the close of offers on the May 7.

Guided at €460,000, the property made relatively close to the asking price. It sold in one lot to one bidder. The land is described as mixed-quality ground while the buildings are in need of major works.

48ac at Muinafluic

In a fourth land transaction Mr Lynch sold a 48ac farm at Muinafluic, Macroom. This c.48ac holding was due to be sold in April after coming to the market in mid-February.

Guided at €240,000 the property sold to local farmers prior to auction making in excess of the guide price.

Reflecting on the sales Mr Lynch believes they are a sign that, even in the context of the current emergency, the land market is functioning,

"We have had these sales since start of April and they show how the market is still just working away despite the difficulties with the Covid-19. I think it's good that we show positivity," he said.