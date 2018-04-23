Video: See inside this stunning lakeside Mayo farm guided at €650,000

Bofeenaun is 15km north of Castlebar and 5km west of Pontoon not far from Lough Conn and quite near Massbrook where a residence and farm owned by former President Mary Robinson sold in recent months.

Levalley is a minor inland freshwater lake 2km long and 1km wide covering an area of almost 304ac and popular with pike fishermen. Extending to 1,776sqft the cottage is approached through electric gates onto a sweeping driveway, with mature hedging and fine views of the lake. A bright and welcoming space, the house is the perfect family home or holiday home ideal for both relaxing and entertaining.

The modern kitchen/dining area has Juncker flooring, an island unit with sink and ample storage areas. There is access from this space through a sliding door to the south-facing decking.