Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 23 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Video: See inside this stunning lakeside Mayo farm guided at €650,000

The cottage on 12ac is located 15km north of Castlebar and has fine views of Nephin Mountain
The cottage on 12ac is located 15km north of Castlebar and has fine views of Nephin Mountain
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Levally Cottage on 12.8ac is a beautifully renovated cottage on the shores of Levally Lake, Bofeenaun at the heart of Co Mayo. With the majestic Nephin mountain as a backdrop the house and lands are for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €650,000.

Bofeenaun is 15km north of Castlebar and 5km west of Pontoon not far from Lough Conn and quite near Massbrook where a residence and farm owned by former President Mary Robinson sold in recent months.

Levalley is a minor inland freshwater lake 2km long and 1km wide covering an area of almost 304ac and popular with pike fishermen. Extending to 1,776sqft the cottage is approached through electric gates onto a sweeping driveway, with mature hedging and fine views of the lake. A bright and welcoming space, the house is the perfect family home or holiday home ideal for both relaxing and entertaining.

The modern kitchen/dining area has Juncker flooring, an island unit with sink and ample storage areas. There is access from this space through a sliding door to the south-facing decking.

The reception accommodation also includes a comfortable, light filled family lounge area with an open fireplace, Juncker flooring, recessed lighting and a vaulted ceiling. This room also has access to the decking to the rear through two sliding doors.

The main bedroom comes with ensuite facilities and has great views over the lake with access to the rear through another sliding door.

The hall with a vaulted ceiling links the living area to the bedrooms. There are three guest bedrooms of which one has ensuite facilities.

Terraced gardens

Also Read

The large guest bedroom, with views of Nephin, also has an ensuite while other accommodation includes a family bathroom and a utility room.

The house is surrounded by lovely gardens accessed by French doors leading to the master bedroom a lounge and kitchen. To the rear are well-maintained terraced gardens and decking.

The lands are well sheltered and include some 12.8ac of grazing pasture to the east and north-east.

An agricultural entrance gives access to the property from the main road.

The house is for sale by private treaty and handled by Nuala Feeney Sherry FitzGerald West, Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and joint agents Tom O'Higgins.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Farm at Clareen, Cashel described as a superb holding with good land and a single storey residence

Video: Tipp residential holding sells for €775,000 under the hammer
Mountain South Athenry

Galway GAA to offload 103ac block of land bought at 'Tiger' prices
The yard, separate from the house has a range of farm buildings

Big price expected for 70ac Kilkenny holding with a range of farm buildings

Laois residential holding guided at €10,000 per acre
The 46ac farm is located 6.5km from Tipperary town

Tipp land in high demand area ideal for 'plough or cow'
Woodbrook House located close to Shinrone on the Offaly/Tipperary border

Georgian residence on 62ac sees for €110k under the guide
The 120ac holding and farm buildings are located at Ballinacor, 20km west of Mullingar

Midlands fattening ground with 'immense potential' guided at just €5,800 per...


Top Stories

The Irish Rare Breeds Conference takes place on May 24-26 in Mayo.

How the latest science is keeping some of Ireland's oldest and rarest...

Department 'confident' of getting derogation on three-crop rule
(stock photo)

Father (70s) dies after incident involving tractor and trailer
The 'produced in Ireland' logo on the Iceland rashers, which are from Spain. Pic: Shane McAuliffe

Well-known farmer's disgust at 'produced in Ireland' rashers 'misleading...
Double success for Macroom, Co Cork herd with Nial O'Connell from Toames East, Macroom showing Female Champion of Show, Highfield Sultana, while Noel McSweeney is holding Highfield Shirley, the second prizewinner in the same show class

Strong demand for heifers but customers scarce for bulls at Salers Pedigree...
Land on the outskirts of urban areas that is being used for farming could be subject to the Vacant Site levy if it is zoned for residential development

Advice: Planners and farmers look set for showdown on Vacant Site levy
German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

Farmer concern over reports signaling 6pc CAP budget cut