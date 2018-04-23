Video: See inside this stunning lakeside Mayo farm guided at €650,000
Levally Cottage on 12.8ac is a beautifully renovated cottage on the shores of Levally Lake, Bofeenaun at the heart of Co Mayo. With the majestic Nephin mountain as a backdrop the house and lands are for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €650,000.
Bofeenaun is 15km north of Castlebar and 5km west of Pontoon not far from Lough Conn and quite near Massbrook where a residence and farm owned by former President Mary Robinson sold in recent months.
Levalley is a minor inland freshwater lake 2km long and 1km wide covering an area of almost 304ac and popular with pike fishermen. Extending to 1,776sqft the cottage is approached through electric gates onto a sweeping driveway, with mature hedging and fine views of the lake. A bright and welcoming space, the house is the perfect family home or holiday home ideal for both relaxing and entertaining.
The modern kitchen/dining area has Juncker flooring, an island unit with sink and ample storage areas. There is access from this space through a sliding door to the south-facing decking.
The reception accommodation also includes a comfortable, light filled family lounge area with an open fireplace, Juncker flooring, recessed lighting and a vaulted ceiling. This room also has access to the decking to the rear through two sliding doors.
The main bedroom comes with ensuite facilities and has great views over the lake with access to the rear through another sliding door.
The hall with a vaulted ceiling links the living area to the bedrooms. There are three guest bedrooms of which one has ensuite facilities.
Terraced gardens