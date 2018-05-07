A unique parcel of ground at the heart of Ballycroy National Park in Co Mayo is being sold by the owners in a private sale.

A unique parcel of ground at the heart of Ballycroy National Park in Co Mayo is being sold by the owners in a private sale.

'Very unusual' 400 acre farm in Mayo for sale - fencing is subject to planning permission

Michael and Margaret Leneghan are selling 400ac of land at Tarsaghaun Beg South, Ballycroy, Westport.

The entire property consisting of 824ac has been in the Leneghan family since 1931 and they are now bringing almost half of the land to the market with a guide of €3,000/ac. The holding is bordered to the west and east by Ballycroy National Park, one of six in the country. This particular park was established in 1998 and comprises 11,000ac of Atlantic blanket bog and mountainous terrain.

Situated about 10km from Bangor Erris and about 12km from the Ballycroy Visitors Centre, the land is bounded by the Bangor Trail, an ancient path which has been used for over a thousand years to travel through the Nephin Beg Mountain. Michael Leneghan, who lives in nearby Bangor Erris, describes Tarsaughan as a very unusual plot of land, most suited to grazing sheep.