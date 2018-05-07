'Very unusual' 400 acre farm in Mayo for sale - fencing is subject to planning permission
A unique parcel of ground at the heart of Ballycroy National Park in Co Mayo is being sold by the owners in a private sale.
Michael and Margaret Leneghan are selling 400ac of land at Tarsaghaun Beg South, Ballycroy, Westport.
The entire property consisting of 824ac has been in the Leneghan family since 1931 and they are now bringing almost half of the land to the market with a guide of €3,000/ac.
The holding is bordered to the west and east by Ballycroy National Park, one of six in the country. This particular park was established in 1998 and comprises 11,000ac of Atlantic blanket bog and mountainous terrain.
Situated about 10km from Bangor Erris and about 12km from the Ballycroy Visitors Centre, the land is bounded by the Bangor Trail, an ancient path which has been used for over a thousand years to travel through the Nephin Beg Mountain.
Michael Leneghan, who lives in nearby Bangor Erris, describes Tarsaughan as a very unusual plot of land, most suited to grazing sheep.
"There is no stocking rate as it is a private holding and fencing is subject to planning permission. The land can be sold in a single lot or plots ranging from 25ac to 100ac. It is ideally suited to new or young farmers seeking area based payments," he said.
For more information on the sale of this unique holding, contact the owners Michael and Margaret Leneghan on 087 6437414.