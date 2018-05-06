Farm Ireland
Two farms on market in mid-€300,000 range

Auctioneer Jackie White is handling the sale of a lovely 28ac residential farm with a guide price of €139,950 for the house and €7,500/ac for the land
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

John Earley is handling the sale of a nice 41ac farm with a yard and cattle-handling facilities near Curraghboy in south Roscommon. The private treaty sale is guided at €325,000.

Located about 2km from Curraghboy in the direction of Fourroads, the farm is laid out in one block with road frontage on to two roads. According to the auctioneer, the place has agricultural value and could have some site potential in the event of obtaining the necessary planning permission.

The land is all in grass and described as a good, clean bit of grazing ground, that is all in good heart except for a small low-lying portion. The holding is serviced by a two-bay hayshed with a lean-to and cattle-handling facilities.

"This area is prime farming country," says David Diffley of John Earley auctioneers, "and we expect lively interest in the locality."

Longford

Further north in Co Longford, auctioneer Jackie White is handling the sale of a lovely 28ac residential farm with a guide price of €139,950 for the house and €7,500/ac for the land. The property is located at Shinglas, about 3km from Ballymahon. The house is a neat bungalow residence in good condition throughout with accommodation that includes an entrance hall, a sitting room with an open fireplace, a family room with an oil-fired stove, a fully-fitted kitchen, a family bathroom and three bedrooms.

The 28ac of land is described as average quality ground, all in grass, has access to water and is well-fenced. Ms White is happy to sell the property in two lots or as an entire with a guide of €350,000.

