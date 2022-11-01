Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Three opportunities to live the life on the western shores

Three different on-shore and off-shore properties offer grazing land and a variety of possibilities on the Mayo coast

Island retreat: The two-bedroom cottage at Bunnamohaun, Clare island is in need of extensive renovation but is on a great site Expand
The property on Collanmore Island, Clew Bay has 81ac of grazing land. Expand
The land at Lecanvey, Louisburgh, Co Mayo runs down to Lecanvey Pier. Expand
The two-bedroom cottage Expand
The view from part of the 19ac. Expand

Close

Island retreat: The two-bedroom cottage at Bunnamohaun, Clare island is in need of extensive renovation but is on a great site

Island retreat: The two-bedroom cottage at Bunnamohaun, Clare island is in need of extensive renovation but is on a great site

The property on Collanmore Island, Clew Bay has 81ac of grazing land.

The property on Collanmore Island, Clew Bay has 81ac of grazing land.

The land at Lecanvey, Louisburgh, Co Mayo runs down to Lecanvey Pier.

The land at Lecanvey, Louisburgh, Co Mayo runs down to Lecanvey Pier.

The two-bedroom cottage

The two-bedroom cottage

The view from part of the 19ac.

The view from part of the 19ac.

/

Island retreat: The two-bedroom cottage at Bunnamohaun, Clare island is in need of extensive renovation but is on a great site

Jim O'Brien

Life on the western shores has a dreamlike attraction. Many the troubled brow has been uncreased by a few days or weeks spent braving the elements on windswept beaches to the roaring soundtrack of the mighty Atlantic.

For those with the inclination and a few bob, there are three interesting properties on the market on the shores of Clew Bay, in the bay itself and off the coast.

Most Watched

Privacy