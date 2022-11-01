Three opportunities to live the life on the western shores

Life on the western shores has a dreamlike attraction. Many the troubled brow has been uncreased by a few days or weeks spent braving the elements on windswept beaches to the roaring soundtrack of the mighty Atlantic.

For those with the inclination and a few bob, there are three interesting properties on the market on the shores of Clew Bay, in the bay itself and off the coast.

81ac property on an island in Clew Bay

An 81ac portion of Collanmore Island in Clew Bay is for sale. The island can be reached on foot, by jeep or tractor over a causeway at Claggan that is accessible seven out of every 14 days.

Expand Close The property on Collanmore Island, Clew Bay has 81ac of grazing land. / Facebook

The island can also be accessed by boat from a number of piers, including Rosmoney and Roscahill. The property is 8km from Westport.

The 81ac for sale comprises the northern portion of the island and is made up of decent grazing ground used most recently for sheep.

It contains the remnants of a sailing school and an uninhabited house.

According to Aoife Swanton of Sherry FitzGerald Crowley, the island has been in the same family for over 100 years.

It is on the private treaty market with a guide of €570,000.

31.7ac parcel with Croagh Patrick commonage

Back on the mainland the same auctioneer is handling the sale of 31.7ac of land at Lecanvey, 12km from Westport and 8km from Louisburgh.



The property has some land fronting the main road and has coastline by Lecanvey Pier.

Expand Close The land at Lecanvey, Louisburgh, Co Mayo runs down to Lecanvey Pier. / Facebook

A local road running down to the pier divides the land, which is of mixed quality and suitable for sheep grazing.

Included in the sale is one undivided 22nd part of 434ac of hill grazing on the slopes of Croagh Patrick. The private treaty transaction is guided at €495,000.

Clare Island cottage on 19.3ac for €300,000

The third property has the potential to be the quintessential island retreat. It is a traditional two-bedroom cottage on Clare Island with 19.3ac of land and access to commonage.

Clare Island has a population of around 160 people and is a short ferry journey from Roonagh Pier, 7km west of Louisburgh and 29km from Westport. During winter there are four sailings a day, making it one of Ireland’s more accessible islands

The cottage for sale is in the ownership of an island family and the land is in a long narrow strip divided by a local road with part of the land running to the coastline.

The ground is suitable for sheep grazing and the property has access to two expanses of commonage equating to c30ac in ownership.

The cottage is on an elevated site with excellent sea views. It is adjoined by an outbuilding.

Expand Close The two-bedroom cottage / Facebook

The place is in need of complete renovation.

Expand Close The view from part of the 19ac. / Facebook

Sherry FitzGerald Crowley are guiding the private treaty sale at €300,000.