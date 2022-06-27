Three compact residential farms on Galway-Roscommon border

Between Strokestown and Four Mile House just off the R368, the 42ac at Corboghill is in 12 paddocks divided by stock proof fencing.

A 31ac parcel of land at Killighan and Gort, close to the village of Lecarrow is for sale with a guide of €240,000.

Work needed: The farmhouse at Williamstown is an extensive two-storey residence unoccupied for some time and in need of complete refurbishment.

There is a lively market for small to medium-sized farms in Roscommon and north Galway.

A series of parcels between 30ac and 60ac for sale by private treaty at either side of the county boundary are typical of what sells well in the region.

Lecarrow village is 17km from Athlone off the N61 road to Roscommon town. A 31ac parcel of land at Killighan and Gort, close to the village, is for sale with a guide of €240,000 or over €7,700/ac.

Expand Close A 31ac parcel of land at Killighan and Gort, close to the village of Lecarrow is for sale with a guide of €240,000. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A 31ac parcel of land at Killighan and Gort, close to the village of Lecarrow is for sale with a guide of €240,000.

The lands include an old three-bedroom residence set back from the road and in need of renovation, along with some old stone outbuildings.

According to Cathal Meares of RE/MAX Team Earley, this is a strong farming area and local farmers will have a keen interest in a roadside parcel of this size.

The location, together with the buildings, makes this a very attractive property.

42ac at Strokestown for €8,300/ac

A larger parcel of 42ac Corboghil, Strokestown is also on the private treaty market with a guide of €350,000 or over €8,300/ac.

Between Strokestown and Four Mile House just off the R368, the land is in one block set out in 12 paddocks and divided by stock-proof fencing.

Expand Close Between Strokestown and Four Mile House just off the R368, the 42ac at Corboghill is in 12 paddocks divided by stock proof fencing. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Between Strokestown and Four Mile House just off the R368, the 42ac at Corboghill is in 12 paddocks divided by stock proof fencing.

The property also includes a two-bedroom slated house in need of modernisation and a number of stone barns with cattle-handling facilities.

The land is beside the Scramogue River, and also has its own water supply. It is serviced by an electricity supply.

55ac residential farm at Williamstown

Across the border in Co Galway Mr Meares is handling the sale of a 55.2ac of residential farm at Carrownderry, in Williamstown.

Included in the sale are 29 entitlements worth €11,700 per annum and possessory title over 20ac of adjoining land and bogland subject to turbary rights.

Expand Close The 55ac residential farm at Carrownderry, in Williamstown / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 55ac residential farm at Carrownderry, in Williamstown

The private treaty transaction is guided at €400,000.

Located on the Ballymoe road, the lands are off the main street at end of Williamstown village.

Laid out in up to ten fields fenced with traditional hedgerow, the lands also contain an old rath or fort.

The farmhouse with the property is a five-bedroom two-storey residence set back from the public road, unoccupied for some time and in need of complete refurbishment.

A yard behind the farmhouse is made up of a two-column hay barn, a number of dated sheds and a holding pen.

According to the auctioneer the lands and residence can be sold independently of one another and the property may be brought to auction at a later date.